Somehow, New York City FC keeps getting stronger.

Jo Inge Berget, who was hampered with an injury at the season’s start, notched his first goal in his third appearance during a 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. The victory kept NYCFC’s undefeated season rolling.

Berget, who came over in the offseason from Swedish club Malmo FF, is seen as a backup to striker David Villa. With Villa coming on as a substitute Wednesday after a three-game absence, a team that hasn’t lost is about to be firing on all cylinders.

“I think we’ve shown now that we have many players on this team that can score goals,” Berget told reporters after the win.

Whichever the way, the Blues are always scoring. When a player tabbed as an important backup striker is only now getting into the action on an undefeated year, there’s no telling what the club’s ceiling is.

Ebenezer Ofori, another player who could see more bench time soon, netted his first goal against Salt Lake. Seven players have scored at least once this season.

“What would make my job really difficult for the next game is for me to choose the starting 11,” head coach Patrick Vieira said.

When NYCFC (5-0-1, 16 points) faces Atlanta United FC (4-1-0, 12 points) on Sunday, all indications point to a start from Villa. With only four points separating the two teams at the top of the Eastern Conference, this match could be a proving ground, not only for league supremacy but as a possible playoff preview of the fall.

“I have a decision to make, and I will make it, but always putting the team first,” Vieira said about starting the captain Villa.

Regardless, increasingly its seems that whichever way Vieira leans, the Blues have a way of coming out on top.