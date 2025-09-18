Julian Fernandez’s stoppage-time winner lifts NYCFC to comeback win over Columbus

Sep 17, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York City forward Julian Fernandez (11) reacts after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

BRONX, NY — Julian Fernandez produced a stunning 94th-minute winner as New York City FC (NYCFC) came from behind once again to defeat Columbus Crew 3-2 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night. and record a crucial win in the race for the MLS playoff places.

Fernandez, on as a second-half substitute, whipped a sensational left-footed shot into the top corner deep into stoppage time to send the hosts fifth in the Eastern Conference, leapfrogging Columbus in the process.

NYCFC, who have taken 23 points from a losing position in the MLS this season, twice leveled through Hannes Wolf after Columbus twice took the lead through Daniel Gazdag and Wessam Abou Ali in an evenly matched encounter.

The game appeared to be drifting to a forgettable conclusion before substitute Agustín Ojeda broke through the center of the Columbus midfield and fed Fernandez, who applied a sublime finish from just outside the area.

Pascal Jansen credited his side for once again coming from behind in an MLS game this season.

“They stayed very composed throughout,” Jansen said. “Going for the win the way they did, that makes me even prouder.”

NYCFC enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession in a cagey opening half that saw precious little goalmouth.

Jansen’s side was largely restricted to shots from range and rarely troubled Patrick Schulte in the Columbus goal.

It was the visitors who had the better chances in a lifeless opening half, with Gazdag heading straight at Matt Freese from close range after being left completely unmarked from a corner on 37 minutes.

However, the Columbus striker would not have to wait long for another opportunity after referee Rubiel Vazquez judged that Aiden O’Neill had fouled Abou Ali in the area. Contact appeared minimal, but Abou Ali had managed to poke the ball away before a tangle of legs sent him tumbling to the turf.

Gazdag stepped up after a lengthy review and sent Freese the wrong way to give Columbus the lead on 40 minutes.

Jansen described the penalty as “harsh” but credited his players for how they reacted in the five minutes before the break.

NYCFC squared things up on the stroke of half-time when Justin Haak got on the end of a well-worked routine and sent a cutback across the Columbus six-yard box.

Schulte’s parry was unconvincing, allowing Wolf to prod home from close range to send the sides in level at the break.

The hosts thought they should have had a penalty 10 minutes into the second half when Alonso Martinez scampered through on goal and collided with Schulte as he looked to round the Columbus ‘keeper. Vazquez deemed the contact insufficient to award a second spot kick of the evening.

Columbus was back in front five minutes later when Abou Ali rose highest to flick a Maximilian Arfsten cross goalward. The header lacked power but crept into the back of the net via the post after Freese mistakenly judged that the ball was heading wide.

Once again, the hosts responded well to going behind and penned Columbus inside their own half as they pressed for another equalizer, with Ojeda proving influential on the right wing.

They drew level for a second time on 73 minutes when Wolf met an Ojeda cross on the volley and sent a bouncing shot beyond Schulte to send the City faithful into raptures.

The lively Ojeda continued to exert an influence on the game and could have won it himself when he raced onto a defense-splitting pass from Jonny Shore but fired his shot to close to Schulte and the chance went abegging.

Ultimately, it was Ojeda’s fellow substitute Fernandez who produced the game-defining moment with seconds left to play, although Ojeda still played a major role.

Ojeda raced through the Columbus midfield and found Fernandez lurking in space on the edge of the Columbus penalty area. Fernandez applied the finishing touch, in some style, and ripped off his shirt in celebration as the Yankee Stadium crowd went wild.

