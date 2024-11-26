NYCFC part ways with head coach Nick Cushing after 2 seasons

Oct 19, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York City FC head coach Nick Cushing looks on in the first half against the CF Montreal at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

New York City FC (NYCFC) has parted ways with head coach Nick Cushing after two seasons in charge, the team announced Tuesday morning.

“We would like to thank Nick for his incredible dedication to the Club and this city,” sporting director David Lee said. “During his time at New York City FC, Nick has been a true professional, playing an important role in delivering the Club’s first MLS Cup as an assistant coach and then leading the team as interim head coach to a Campeones Cup victory in 2022. After being appointed as Head Coach for the 2023 season, Nick built a collaborative, high-performance environment at the training facility that has allowed us to continue to evolve as an organization.

“Whilst we are incredibly appreciative for all he has done for the Club, at this current time, we believe it’s best to move the team in a new direction as we plan for the 2025 season and beyond. We would like to sincerely thank Nick for his contributions and wish him and his family all the very best in their future endeavors.”

NYCFC finished sixth in the Eastern Conference this season, falling in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday after upsetting FC Cincinnati in the first round.

Cushing spent nearly two decades with the City Football Group, which owns NYCFC and Manchester City. He coached the Manchester City Academy before being appointed the manager of the women’s team in 2013. He won six trophies with the team before moving across the Atlantic to NYCFC as an assistant.

He was named the interim head coach in 2022 where, in that season, he navigated the club to a third-place finish in the East before making a run to the conference final.

“Nick has created many wonderful memories for the Club, and our players and staff have benefited immensely from his guidance and experience. His passion for the game is infectious, and we have nothing but immense gratitude for Nick and the success he brought to the Club,” NYCFC CEO Brad Sims said. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their unrivaled support throughout the year. We set ourselves the highest possible standards and targets each season, and we are already fully focused on preparations for the 2025 season.”

