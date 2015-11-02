NYCFC fires coach Kreis after one season

New York Mets fans are reacting in the twelfth inning during Game 5 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015. Photo Credit: Twitter / Mets

Following a disappointing inaugural season, New York City FC announced last night that they have relieved Jason Kreis of his head coaching duties. Assistant coaches Miles Joseph and CJ Brown were also let go by the club.

The decision to bring in a new coaching staff came following a season in which NYCFC finished eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 10-17-7 record and 37 points. The club was 12 points out of a playoff spot under Kreis.

Despite the disappointing campaign, team president Tom Glick acknowledged the decision was not taken lightly.

“We thank Jason for his passion, his efforts and for his contribution to the historic inaugural season of New York City FC,” Glick said in a statement released by the team.