New York City FC set to open home slate at Yankee Stadium on Sunday

While the city’s been buzzing around the Yankees in 2018, New York City FC will be the first to play in the Bronx this year.

After NYCFC started the MLS season on the right foot last Sunday with a 2-0 victory on the road against Sporting KC, they’ll host the LA Galaxy this Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Despite the wintry weather this week, the Blues should expect the faithful fans to be in attendance this weekend, as NYCFC was in the top five for MLS attendance in 2017, according to Soccer Stadium Digest.

“We appreciate the support,” goalkeeper Sean Johnson told amNewYork on Tuesday at the NYCFC Homecoming event at Laduree in SoHo. “Whether it’s snowing outside or sunny, they are there. Now that the spring is coming around, I think everyone is going to be really excited that the MLS is back.”

The 28-year-old keeper, in his second season with NYCFC, noted the team remains focused on the MLS Cup after consecutive seasons in which they were ousted in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“The expectation is winning,” Johnson said. “We want to lift the trophy, and that’s I think everybody’s goal that steps into this club understands from the day that they walk in that that’s the only expectation.

“It’s just a matter of doing that. I think we have the team to do it. We’ve added some good pieces.”

The club also aims to continue its presence in the community. All proceeds from Tuesday’s event went to City in the Community, the club’s charity foundation that funds projects such as building new pitches throughout the five boroughs.

“An event like this is great, with the proceeds going to fund such a great initiative,” Johnson said. “Events like this help to go and build that type of culture and community to give kids the opportunity to play the game that we all love.”