NYCFC unveils its ‘All Nations Kit’ for 2026 MLS season

NYCFC unveiled its new secondary kit, the All Nations Kit, on Tuesday. More than just a jersey, the kit is designed to reflect New Yorkers and embody the city it represents. The launch spanned across the five boroughs, placing the club directly into the rhythm of the city and capturing its many stories.

The All Nations Kit is a statement. In a city built on movement and migration, the design leans into the idea of New York as a “nation of nations,” a place where cultures blend into something entirely their own. NYCFC’s latest design is a stroke of art and creativity, positioning the club as a product of one of the world’s most global cities, playing the world’s game.

The kit itself is defined in the details. A mid-century modern, overlapping spherical pattern stretches across the front panel and sleeves, drawing inspiration from the 1964-1965 World’s Fair at Flushing Meadows Park. A homage to the moment New York introduced itself to the world as a meeting place of cultures and innovation. Metallic logos and trims echo the Unisphere, the park’s iconic centerpiece, while the white shorts and orange socks pay homage to the colors of the New York City flag. Together, these elements form a uniform meant to feel lived-in, a symbolic statement to every New Yorker who pulls the jersey on.

“New York City is the capital of the world, a place where cultures, languages, and traditions from every corner of the globe don’t just coexist, but shape something entirely new,” said Milo Kowalski, New York City FC Senior Director, Creative. “With the FIFA World Cup returning to the United States and arriving in our own backyard, this kit is our way of honoring the world’s game in the world’s city. The All Nations Kit reflects the energy, pride, and diversity that define New York City and our Club. It is a celebration of the dynamic multicultural fabric that unites our five boroughs under one banner, on and off the pitch.”

The campaign surrounding the unveiling of the kit reinforces that message. NYCFC centered the launch around New Yorkers, a blend of artists, supporters, youth academy players, and families, each a representation of a different thread in the city’s fabric. The final product is a portrait of a club shaped by New York City. As the All Nations Kit makes its debut on the field, its significance will be shaped by it, carried by every New Yorker who wears it.

For more on NYCFC, visit AMNY.com