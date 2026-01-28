NYCFC loans Julian Fernandez to Argentinian club

Jun 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC forward Julian Fernandez (11) controls the ball against Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) during the first half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

NYCFC has loaned forward Julian Fernandez to Argentine club CA Rosario Central through December 2026, with an option to buy.

The 21-year-old Argentinian made 41 appearances across all competitions for the MLS side since joining from Velez Sarsfield in 2023, recording three goals and five assists.

“This loan provides Julian with an important opportunity for increased playing time in a competitive environment,” sporting director Todd Dunivant said. “With Rosario Central competing in the CONMEBOL Libertadores, this move supports his continued development and aligns with Julian’s desire to be closer to home. We believe this is a positive step for both the player and the club.”

His departure continues to reshape New York’s attacking corps, which sustained a heavy blow in November when leading scorer Alonso Martinez went down with a torn ACL while on international duty with Costa Rica.

Highly-rated Brazilian winger Talles Magno has returned from a loan spell with legendary Corinthians, in which he scored eight goals in 50 appearances. The club is also on the verge of signing Mali international striker Moussa Sylla from German side Schalke, sources confirmed with amNewYork earlier this week.

