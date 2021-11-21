Quantcast
Soccer

NYCFC on to East semis, takes down Atlanta 2-0

By
0
comments
Posted on
Taty Castellanos NYCFC
Nov 21, 2021; Bronx, NY, USA; New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) chases the ball against the Atlanta United during the first half in a round one MLS Playoff game at Yankee Stadium.
Jonathan Jones-USA TODAY Sports

When they needed their golden boot winner the most, New York City FC got exactly that. 

Valentin Castellanos, Major League Soccer’s leading goal scorer during the 2021 season, fired what proved to be the game-winner for NYCFC in a Round One 2-0 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. With the win, NYCFC advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS Cup playoffs. 

Castellanos’ goal won’t be the prettiest he’ll score — far from it — but his tally stabilized NYCFC just three minutes into the second half after Atlanta monopolized possession in the opening 45 minutes. 

The visitors even looked as though they went ahead in the 44th minute of a scoreless match, but Santiago Rodriguez’s goal was ruled offside after video review. 

In the 49th minute, Castellanos found himself on the end of a Maxi Moralez cross just outside the six-yard box, but his right-footed volley was shanked straight into the ground. Luckily, it bounced high above the goal where Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan was rooted. He could only watch as the ball floated back down and bounced into the back of the goal to put the Cityzens ahead. 

Just four minutes later, NYCFC doubled its lead when Alexander Callens cleaned up a rebound from a Moralez shot that was saved by Guzan off the post. The Peruvian was unmarked just feet from goal, slotting an easy header to put the Bronx side through to the next round. 

They’ll travel up to New England to face the Revolution in the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

