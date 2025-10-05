NYCFC’s top-4 spot in East in jeopardy after loss to Philly

Jul 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC defender Mitja Ilenic (35) controls the ball during the second half against Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Under a clear, cool Chester night sky, NYCFC’s players trudged off the field, amongst a celebrating Philadelphia Union team. Their Eastern Conference foes had just clinched the 2025 MLS Supporters’ Shield after defeating the Boys in Blue 1-0 through Mikkel Uhre’s deflected shot in the 40th minute.

However, it is the second loss in five games for the Pigeons, and their top-four spot in the Eastern Conference might be in jeopardy heading into Decision Day in two Saturdays, Oct. 18.

“The main thing is that we didn’t get the three points today, and we had moments in the first half, especially to get ourselves ahead of Philadelphia,” NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen said after the match. “We missed out on those moments.”

The “playoff atmosphere” game, according to City defender Justin Haak, broke the Pigeons’ six-match unbeaten road streak, which stretched back to mid-July and a 2-1 win against Orlando.

New York’s top-four spot in the conference guarantees the first match of a best-of-three series will be played in the five boroughs against a lower-seeded opponent. All nine available postseason spots have already been secured, with one match to go in the MLS season.

The Union, FC Cincinnati, and Inter Miami have secured the top three spots, leaving Charlotte FC, NYCFC, Nashville SC and Orlando SC to fight for fourth.

Miami could rise to second before Decision Day, as their game-in-hand will be played next Saturday, against Atlanta United.

Charlotte and New York are tied on 56 points and a plus-7 goal difference, while Nashville is two points behind in sixth. Orlando, in seventh, is on 53 points, having played one game less, and will take fourth only if the other three drop points.

“The other games that we played against top-seeded teams, we got the goals or we came back into the game — like Columbus, for instance,” Jansen said. “Today, unfortunately, Philadelphia was able to hold the 1-0, and we were not able to get ourselves back into the game. Unfortunate, but for us now, the main focus is on getting the three points against Seattle, finishing on 59 points, and then focusing on the playoffs. Whatever position we finish in, the playoffs are the main goal for us to perform again and get on top.”

The Chicago Fire and the Columbus Crew occupy eighth and ninth, respectively, and the wildcard spots in the East. The only way both can automatically qualify for the postseason is if Nashville and Orlando lose.

City has a week-long international break to get their business in order before facing the Seattle Sounders on Decision Day, and a potential first-playoff home game in the MLS Round One Best-of-3 Series. Round One and the conference semifinals will also be split by the November international break.

“It was a goal of ours to finish with a home-field advantage, so we’re still looking to get that versus Seattle,” NYCFC’s Justin Haak told amNewYork. “Now, I think we need some results to go our way, but we’re not too worried about other teams. We’re just worried about the game versus Seattle.”

