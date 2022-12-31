Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: Just hours remain to claim early sign up offer

There is one final chance to take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo before the clock literally strikes midnight. New players who sign up with this offer before Ohio’s New Year’s Day launch of sports betting can grab a last-second $100 bonus. Click here to start the sign-up process.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code AMNYTIX will give bettors the chance to make a $20 deposit and recoup a $100 bonus. Anyone who pre-registers before midnight will be eligible for this bonus and another promo on launch day.

Ohio sports betting is ready to hit the ground running. The very first day features a full slate of NFL games, including the Browns playing the Commanders. The Bengals will square off with the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook is going to be one of the first sports betting apps to launch in Ohio. Sign up early, redeem this bonus, and wait for the green light.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Unlocks $100 Bonus

It’s important to highlight the fact that this Caesars Ohio promo is an added bonus. Players can sign up with this offer on New Year’s Eve and grab another promo on New Year’s Day. Doubling up with promotions is a smart move for Ohio bettors.

Remember, all it takes is an early sign-up and a $20 deposit to claim this $100 bonus. From there, new bettors will be able to use this site credit on the NFL, college basketball, NBA, NHL, and more.

This is the last chance to sign up and claim this offer. As soon as Caesars Sportsbook Ohio goes live, this $100 bonus will be a thing of the past.

How to Activate This Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo

Pre-registering and activating this Caesars Ohio promo won’t take long. With time running out on this offer, follow these steps to sign up:

Click here to redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to redirect to a sign-up landing page. Input promo code AMNYTIX to trigger this offer.

Create an account by providing basic identifying information.

Make a $20 cash deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Earn $100 in bonus cash, which will be available tomorrow.

Ohio’s Sports Betting Launch is Almost Here

After signing up with this pre-registration bonus, all that’s left to do is wait. New players can download the easy-to-use Caesars Sportsbook Ohio mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store. We recommend the mobile app for the best overall experience.

Ohio is a great sports state and it’s about to get a whole lot better. Although the NFL season is winding down, that means the Super Bowl is fast approaching. Between the NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl, and March Madness, there are tons of big events coming down the pike for bettors. Hit the ground running by taking advantage of this easy bonus cash.

