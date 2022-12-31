DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus for Ohio State-Georgia

As Ohio State and Georgia battle right before the new year, our DraftKings promo code offer guarantees a $200 payout for new customers placing action on the game.

Meanwhile, eligible bettors throughout the Buckeye State have one more chance to secure a $200 pre-registration bonus here before tomorrow’s launch.

Activate our DraftKings promo code to receive the “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer for Ohio State-Georgia. Following registration, place a $5+ cash wager on tonight’s Peach Bowl to earn $200 in bet credit, win or lose. Future Ohio customers can grab $200 of their own through DraftKings’ Ohio pre-registration deal, which expires at midnight.

The second College Football Playoff game pits No. 1 Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia, the 13-0 defending national champions, are 6.5-point favorites against 11-1 OSU. At DraftKings, an initial cash bet on the Bulldogs or Buckeyes will return $200 in bet credit, no matter how your initial wager settles. That’s up to a guaranteed 40-to-1 payout, or +4000 odds, on any bet pertaining to Ohio State-Georgia.

Apply our DraftKings promo code here and bet $5+ on tonight’s Ohio State-Georgia game for an automatic $200 bonus. New Ohio customers will receive $200 in bet credit when they pre-register here before tomorrow.

Score $200 Ohio State-Georgia Bonus with DraftKings Promo Code

Either Ohio State or Georgia will become a winner following four high-intensity quarters on Saturday night. But every new DraftKings customer who signs up and places a bet before kickoff will end the night as an automatic winner.

Our promo links unlock the “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer, which DraftKings brought back for Saturday’s CFP semifinal. Following a brief registration, place your first bet worth at least $5 on the Buckeyes or Bulldogs. After that, DraftKings will send you into the new year with $200 in bet credit and several chances to turn the credit into stone-cold cash.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

DraftKings isn’t messing around with this no-brainer welcome offer. Follow our instructions below to learn how you can secure a guaranteed $200 payout from your first Ohio State-Georgia wager:

Click here to open the DraftKings welcome offer page, which triggers the promo code on your behalf.

Enter the necessary sign-up information and complete registration.

Deposit at least $5 through an approved banking method.

Place $5+ on any Ohio State-Georgia bet for your initial cash wager.

Receive $200 in bet credit, win or lose. Players who win their qualifying stake will receive cash profit on top of the $200 bonus.

We recommend downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app following the registration process. The app lets bettors make wagers and manage their accounts at home or on the go, taking advantage of the site’s top-notch mobile betting features.

Final Day for Ohio Pre-Registration

First-time players in states like New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania qualify for the “Bet $5, Get $200.” However, prospective Ohio customers have one last chance to add a $200 bonus before the new year.

DraftKings Sportsbook goes live in Ohio at midnight, meaning interested users have until 11:59 p.m. to pre-register. By signing up today instead of waiting until tomorrow, you’ll log in on New Year’s Day and see a $200 pre-registration process ready for immediate use. You’ll also be able to access DK’s Ohio-exclusive welcome offer, which could be the “Bet $5, Get $200” or something very similar.

Turn any $5+ cash bet on Ohio State-Georgia into $200 in bet credit after utilizing our DraftKings promo code here. If you’re in Ohio, pre-register before midnight here and head into tomorrow’s launch with a $200 bet-credit bonus.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.