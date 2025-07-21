Local host committee for 2026 FIFA World Cup rings opening bell at stock exchange with major financial boons incoming

FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee Rings The Opening Bell® Today, Monday, July 21, 2025, the New York Stock Exchange welcomes the FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee to the podium. To honor the occasion, Tammy Murphy, NYNJ Host Committee Board Chair, joined by Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group, rings The Opening Bell®. Photo Credit: NYSE

The 2026 FIFA World Cup New York/New Jersey (NYNJ) host committee rang the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Monday morning to commemorate a projected $3.3 billion boon from the tournament, according to a new Economic Impact Summary released today by the host committee and Tourism Economics, a journal owned by Oxford Economics.

According to the summary, more than 1.2 million visitors are expected to travel to the NY/NJ region during the tournament, including eight matches hosted at MetLife Stadium, where a Round of 32, Round of 16, and the Final will be played. A whopping $431.9 million will be generated from state and local tax revenues, while the projected spending figure is at $1.7 billion.

“The Economic Impact Summary underscores the region’s unique position as a global destination capable of hosting the world’s largest single-sport event,” Alex Lasry, CEO of the NYNJ Host Committee, said. “With world-class infrastructure, cultural diversity, and unmatched connectivity, NYNJ is poised to deliver a memorable FIFA World Cup experience—on and off the pitch.”

The World Cup Final is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ — home of the New York Giants and Jets — on July 19, 2026, following a month-long festival of football up and down the North American continent. The tournament starts at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on July 11, where Mexico will kick off the tournament in a stadium that has hosted two World Cup Finals previously.

“Long before that first [pass], we know that the work is already well underway and our momentum is real,” NY/NJ host committee chair, Tammy Murphy, said at the bell-ringing ceremony. “The FIFA Club World Cup Final, along with the international fanfare it generated, was just a preview of the world-class experience we plan to deliver next summer, but it was also an opportunity to show that our region is ready, our venues are world-class, and our people are eager to welcome the world.”

The Club World Cup Final on July 13, where Chelsea brushed Paris St. Germain aside in a 3-0 win, saw an almost-packed out Metlife Stadium for the first time in the tournament. The match was attended by 81,118 people, and also saw President Donald Trump join the Chelsea squad for their trophy lift.

In addition to the games, the host committee announced on June 13 that Liberty State Park will host the official FIFA Fan Festival, where the park “will create a high-energy destination for fans and families from across the globe to watch the matches with an open and accessible environment,” Murphy said. “It will be a celebration that is uniquely reflective of the culture, the creativity, and the diversity of New York and New Jersey.”

Murphy also revealed plans for other fan zones across the five boroughs and New Jersey, while highlighting their FIFA Skyline to Shoreline Road Tour, a mobile fan zone stuffed with games, merchandise, and music. They have already made stops at a pair of New York Red Bulls games, including the 5-1 loss to Inter Miami this past weekend, and future stops can be found here.

”It is a regional celebration of soccer, music, food and culture,” Murphy said. “It will generate jobs, boost tourism, and create an immersive and exciting environment for fans to enjoy the games, and will be a critical piece of our commitment to ensuring that this World Cup is not just something we watch. It’s something we feel, whether or not you have tickets. That’s what it’s all about, building on the excitement, bringing it into our neighborhoods, and making sure every single person feels a part of this historic moment, and as we build toward that moment, we are already on the move.”

