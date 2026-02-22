Inside NYU women’s basketball record-breaking win streak

The New York University (NYU) women’s basketball team broke one of the longest-standing records in NCAA Division III history after winning its 82nd consecutive game on Feb. 8 over Carnegie Mellon.

NYU stringed together wins over the University of Rochester and Emory University to continue its historic winning streak. That makes it roughly two and a half year without a loss — the last one coming during the 2022-23 season.

“Our goal at the start of the season was to be in the hunt for a National Championship, and when the regular season ends in three games, our focus will shift to that,” head coach Meg Barber told amNew York.

During that stretch, the Violets won consecutive national championships and look to win a third. If they succeed, this will be their sixth national title win in program history, with three coming under Barber, who once played at NYU.

“Our goal each game is to go 1-0. I don’t really look ahead,” Barber said. “The games this weekend feature some of the top teams in the country, both ranked in the top 25. It will take our entire focus and effort one game at a time.”

NYU cruised through UAA conference play without facing much trouble. Carnegie Mellon proved to be their most formidable opponent, taking them down to the wire in their first matchup.

If NYU can remain in the win column — the streak has now reached 85 entering Sunday’s clash against the University of Chicago — this could inch them closer to winning a fifth consecutive conference title. They are also inching towards breaking UConn’s all-time collegiate record of 90 straight wins.

The Huskies also hold the longest winning streak at 111 games without a loss.

“Having a standard of excellence on paper is one thing, but maintaining a consistency of effort and resilience is difficult to do over the course of several seasons. Our players have shown that they are willing to give up what is best individually for the betterment of our team,” Barber added.

Caroline Peper has contributed heavily to the Violets’ success. In a standout senior campaign, she elevated her scoring from 11.8 points to 18.6 points per game across 21 appearances.

“Caroline is a tremendous basketball player and has one of the highest basketball IQ’s I have ever coached. More importantly than her scoring, I’m really proud of how she has supported our younger players and helped to continue our team culture as the lone senior this season,” Barber explained.

The head coach noted that Peper has some options after she graduates in the spring with a math degree. Barber thinks Peper can thrive in any field if she decides not to play professionally.

“She could certainly play overseas if she wanted to, but she is well-positioned for any career she chooses,” Barber continued.

NYU will look to extend its winning streak as it takes on the University of Chicago and Brandeis in its last two games of the season. From there on, the Violets will be on their path towards winning another national championship.

