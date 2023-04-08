Odell Beckham Jr. meeting with Jets on Monday: Report

The union between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Jets is taking another step toward becoming a reality.

The former Giants receiver is planning on flying to New York on Sunday to meet with the Jets on Monday, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Jets and Beckham Jr. have been linked to one another recently and the plan is for him to undergo a physical, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

That would indicate the Jets and Beckham Jr. are getting quite serious about teaming up with one another for next season. There had been plenty of interest in the receiver’s services during the season and he met with several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Giants.

Giants owner John Mara told reporters during the NFL owners meeting last month that they “haven’t closed that door” on the idea of bringing OBJ back. However, the Jets have been considered the front-runner, especially with the expectation that Aaron Rodgers will be the quarterback for Gang Green next season.

In 96 career NFL games, Beckham Jr. has 531 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. Of that, 5,476 of those yards and 44 of those TDs came while he was a member of the Giants, who drafted him with the 12th overall pick in 2014.

Injuries have hindered his play after being one of the best wide receivers in the NFL his first three years. He did help get the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in 2022, but he tore his ACL which cost him all of last season.

Those are not easy injuries to recover from and when amNewYork spoke with doctors in December about what teams could realistically expect from Beckham one physical therapist stated that it’s possible OBJ “can be about 85% of what that was.”

While a fellowship-trained sports medicine physician said, “If he contributes another meaningful year or two I’ll be genuinely surprised.”