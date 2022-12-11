Odell Beckham Jr. update: Star WR has ‘no timeline’ to sign with new team

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes had continuously been pushed back since initial reports suggested that the star wide receiver would sign with a new team around Thanksgiving.

Now, there might not be a resolution to this until after Christmas or New Year’s.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday, there is “no timeline for a decision from Beckham.” Additionally, the teams interested in the 30-year-old and Beckham’s representation are currently “in a holding pattern.”

Beckham continues recovering from ACL surgery after suffering an injury during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, who acquired him from the Cleveland Browns mid-season.

While he visited his former team, the New York Giants, along with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, questions continued to swirl about how effective he could be having been just 10 months removed from his procedure, which was the second ACL surgery of his career.

He also didn’t work out for any of the three teams he visited.

“When you look at his track record, with his first ACL it took him… almost 11 months,” Dr. Edwin Porras, a Doctor of Physical Therapy, who completed a residency in orthopedics and currently works as a minor-league physical therapist for the Minnesota Twins, told amNewYork last week. “That’s something to consider for him. Is his body a slow healer? Does it adapt a little more slowly than average? All of these things that we have to take into consideration that we just don’t know about him.”

There has been little indication as to who is the favorite to sign Beckham when all is said and done. The Cowboys have been by far the most publically vocal organization campaigning to sign the All-Pro pass-catcher, but the man claiming to be Beckham’s personal driver said that he won’t be signing there.

Beckham himself raised some eyebrows when he appeared on “The Shop” during Thursday Night Football and said, “it doesn’t mean anything. I don’t feel like Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to do [with the Giants].”

The largest roadblock for the Giants, though, is their current standing. At 7-4-1 they’re hanging in the NFC playoff picture, but a slump coupled with a difficult schedule down the stretch will be a tough sell for Beckham — who wants to be on a contender this year.

As for the Bills, they entered Week 14 tied for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 9-3 record and one of the top offenses in the league headlined by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

