New York Knicks

OG Anunoby injury: Latest on Knicks engine’s hamstring, more

Posted on
OG Anunoby injury Knicks Heat NBA Cup
Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks wing OG Anunoby suffered a left hamstring during Friday night’s 140-132 victory over the Miami Heat and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Anunoby played just five minutes in that game, posting two points on 1-of-4 shooting in the NBA Cup group-stage matchup at Madison Square Garden.

He will not travel with the Knicks for their upcoming five-game road trip, which begins on Monday night in Miami before heading down to Dallas to face the sputtering Mavericks. 

In 12 games this season — the Knicks are 8-4 to start the 2025-26 campaign — the 28-year-old is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting nearly 40% from three-point range. He is also one of the team’s most invaluable defenders. 

This is the second significant injury that the Knicks have faced within the last week. Superstar point guard Jalen Brunson missed Friday’s game due to a sprained ankle and could also miss the entirety of New York’s upcoming road trip. Miles McBride got the start in his place. 

Without Anunoby, Landry Shamet and Josh Hart will be leaned on to eat up minutes at the small-forward role. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

