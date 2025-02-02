OG Anunoby injury: Latest on Knicks star’s foot

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks already experienced just how much they missed OG Anunoby last season when he went down with an elbow injury that required surgery in February.

One year later, the Knicks are once again facing the potential of losing their key forward for a portion of their stretch run.

Anunoby exited New York’s 128-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers early in the third quarter when he injured his right foot on a non-contact play — catching a pass from Jalen Brunson on the left wing. Upon receiving the pass and squaring up for a three-pointer, Anunoby sank down and got rid of the ball to clutch his foot. He exited the game immediately, walking off with no assistance, but with a limp.

X-rays came back negative, revealing a sprain in that right foot. Head coach Tom Thibodeau did not disclose if an MRI was needed, though it would appear that such a test would be the next logical course of action to determine the severity of the injury.

“Obviously praying for the best, but I know as much as you guys do right now,” Brunson said after the game. “He’s huge for our team, so we’re going to pray. It’s always tough to see something like that, especially when it’s a teammate, someone who means a lot to you and to your team.”

Since his acquisition from the Toronto Raptors in December 2023, Anunoby has quickly become an invaluable cog in the Knicks’ machine. A defensive stalwart with the capacity to contribute on the offensive end, as well, the 27-year-old has averaged 16.4 points per game since signing a five-year, $215 million contract extension over the summer.

If Anunoby misses time, the Knicks would be forced to either start Precious Achiuwa at the 4 or move Josh Hart from the starting small-forward role to Anunoby’s spot. Landry Shamet would most likely move into the starting lineup at the 3 or Mikal Bridges could move from his normal role at shooting guard. Thibodeau could potentially pivot to Miles McBride and Cameron Payne for expanded minutes at the 2, then, with Shamet acting as the primary backup swingman.

