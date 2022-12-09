Ohio sports betting promos: Claim $800+ in sign up bonses this weekend

Although bettors can’t start placing bets yet, they can take advantage of the best Ohio sports betting promos this weekend. Sportsbooks are rolling out pre-launch bonuses and other creative offers for new users who sign up early.

The best Ohio Sports betting promos will deliver a number of different bonuses to new players. These offers include guaranteed bonus cash, free bets, Cavaliers tickets, deposit matches, and more.

The 6 Best Ohio Sports Betting Promos This Weekend

Ohio is a state that is crazy about its sports. We expect to see a ton of interest in Ohio sports betting apps when the state officially gives the green light on January 1, 2023.

New players will be able to place bets on New Year’s Day, but that means time is running out on these pre-registration bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind the six best Ohio sports betting promos this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $200 Guaranteed Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options for sports bettors in the country and we don’t expect anything different in Ohio. New users can start collecting bonuses by signing up with this pre-registration offer. Anyone who signs up with this special offer will be eligible for $200 in free bets. As soon as sports betting is live, bettors will have an extra $200 in their starting bankrolls.

New users in Ohio can click this link to land $200 in bonus cash at DraftKings Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Early Sign-Up Brings $100 Bonus, NBA League Pass Subscription

FanDuel Sportsbook is delivering one of the more unique promos out there in Ohio. Everyone who signs up early will automatically receive a $100 bonus, which is a standard kind of pre-launch offer. However, basketball fans are in luck too. This pre-registration promo comes with three months of NBA League Pass for free. That means basketball fans who take advantage of this offer will have access to every out-of-market NBA game for three months.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook in Ohio and lock in a $100 bonus and three months of NBA League Pass.

Caesars Ohio Promo Offers $100 Bonus, Cavaliers Tickets

Caesars Ohio is also going with a basketball-related promo for the pre-launch period. Anyone who signs up and uses promo code AMNYTIX will be eligible for two special perks. A $20 deposit will unlock $100 in bonus cash. Not to mention, every player who signs up early will be eligible for free Cavaliers tickets. New users will be entered into a lottery to win these tickets.

Click here, use Caesars Ohio promo code AMNYTIX, and make a $20 deposit to secure a $100 bonus. Additionally, players will be entered into a lottery for Cavaliers tickets.

BetMGM Sportsbook Delivers $200 Pre-Launch Bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook is keeping it simple, which we can’t argue with. New players who sign up early in the Buckeye State will automatically qualify for $200 in free bets. Ohio bettors can pre-register now to ensure they have $200 in bonus cash waiting in their accounts on launch day. New Year’s Day will be the first day the BetMGM app is live in Ohio.

Click here to start the pre-registration process on BetMGM Sportsbook and lock in a $200 bonus.

Tipico Ohio Offers $250 Parlay Bonus or 150% Deposit Match

Tipico Ohio is offering up a choice to new bettors this weekend. Players in Ohio will be able to choose between a $250 parlay bonus or a 150% deposit match. For the parlay bonus, make a cash deposit of $50 to trigger this offer. Bettors who take advantage of this deal will have $250 in bonus cash to use in parlays.

Meanwhile, anyone who is looking for a straight deposit match can get up to $150 in bonus cash. Tipico Sportsbook is offering a 100% dollar-for-dollar match on all deposits between $10 and $100.

Click here to sign up with Tipico Ohio and choose between a $250 parlay bonus or up to $150 in a deposit-match bonus here.

Bet365 Sportsbook Provides Ohio Bettors With $100 Bonus

Don’t miss out on an opportunity to grab $100 in bonus cash for filling out a few forms. Signing up before Ohio’s New Year’s Day launch is the only requirement for this $100 bonus. Bet365 Sportsbook is going to be one of the best options on the market for sports fans in the Buckeye State. This pre-launch bonus is a great way to ensure a fast start on one of the best sportsbooks in the country.

New players can sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook and lock in $100 in bonus cash. Click here to start the pre-registration process.