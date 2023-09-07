Ohio sports betting promos: NFL is back, claim best offers for Week 1

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are some huge Ohio sports betting promos available for this weekend’s NFL action. Each promo comes with either a guaranteed bonus or a fully-backed first wager that will return bonus bets with a loss.

Prospective sports bettors can lock-in any of the Ohio sports betting promos on this page by signing up through our links. In many cases, your first cash wager will secure a three-figure bonus win or lose.

Ohio Sports Betting Promos: How to Claim Best NFL Offers This Weekend

Plenty of bettors in the Buckeye State could be looking ahead to Sunday afternoon’s AFC North showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. Keep in mind that each of the Ohio sports betting promos below are available for use on any of this weekend’s NFL Week 1 games. Additionally, it’s worth noting that all betting markets will be available to wager on, giving players a ton of flexibility when betting on Week 1 action.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Offer

The first offer on our list of Ohio sports betting promos is a Bet $5, Get $200 guaranteed bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook. This offer will allow new users who sign up via our links to wager $5+ on any betting market and earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Plus, if your first bet settles as a win, you’ll earn a cash profit and your wager back in addition to the bonus bets.

Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets no matter what when you click here to register with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket with FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook’s new user offer for bettors in Ohio also comes with the chance to Bet $5, Get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. However, FanDuel’s offer also comes with a $100 discount to apply to the NFL Sunday Ticket package of your choice through YouTube TV or YouTube. Once you’ve placed your initial $5 wager on any NFL Week 1 game, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets and send you a code for your $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

Click here to Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets win or lose and lock-in $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Brings Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus for NFL Week 1

Caesars Sportsbook has the biggest guaranteed bonus on our list of Ohio sports betting promos. Players who register with Caesars promo code AMNY2GET will be able to Bet $50, Get $250 in bonus bets no matter what. One thing to note about this offer is that the $250 bonus will convey as five $50 bonus bets. The first will hit your account after your initial cash bet settles. After than, you will receive a $50 bonus bet on each of the next four Mondays, which can be used on that week’s NFL action.

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNY2GET to Bet $50, Get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365

Bet365 has a huge promo of their own for prospective bettors. This offer comes with the chance to Bet $1, Get $365 in bonus bets win or lose. All betting markets are available to wager on, which means you could bet $1 on the Browns or Bengals to win the game or cover the spread. If you’d rather bet on Deshaun Watson to throw for 300+ yards, you could do that instead. No matter how the bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets to use on NFL Week 1 games.

Bet $1, Get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you click here to sign up with bet365.

BetMGM’s $1,500 First Bet Offer for Week 1 Games

The final offer on our list is a $1,500 first bet offer from BetMGM. Sports bettors who register through our links will essentially get BetMGM’s backing with up to $1,500 in bonus bets headed their way if the initial cash wager settles as a loss. For example, if you were to bet $200 on the Browns to win against the Bengals, but they lose, you’d receive five $40 bonus bets ($200 total) to use on other games this weekend.

Click here to sign up with BetMGM and lock-in a $1,500 first bet offer for any NFL Week 1 game.

