Ohio sports betting promos: How to sign up before tonight’s launch

The arrival of Ohio sports betting comes at 12:00 a.m. local time tonight, but players around the state have already begun signing up for sportsbooks and taking advantage of aggressive new user bonuses. With the market’s top operators offering hundreds of dollars in bet credits, insurances, and other incentives, a prospective user can gain huge value right now. What’s more, some operators like DraftKings and FanDuel will allow players to grab a second bonus offers once the app goes live, delivering a 1-2 punch of sorts.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

In an effort to consolidate the abundance of noise and information coming out surrounding the impending launch of online sports betting in the Buckeye state, we have assembled a quick how-to guide that details the top apps, the best Ohio sports betting promos, and how to get them before the ball drops tonight.

Top Ohio Sports Betting Promos Before Launch

While Sunday marks the first day in which bettors will be able to legally place online wagers within state lines, Saturday marks the final day of what has been, in some cases, a months long opportunity to pre-register and secure a number of Ohio sports betting promos. While many offer will be available once apps begin accepting bets, it pays to be early. In most cases, players can obtain a pre-registration offer and pair it up with a separate launch bonus, but some apps present an either/or scenario. We will note the options below.

DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio Keys $200 Bet Bonus

Ohioans will soon learn that there is no such thing as a sure thing in wagering on games, but this Ohio sports betting promo actually happens to provide one. Those who sign up before midnight will be able to gain a $200 deposit-free bonus bet. Come Sunday, players will be able to score a variety of other specials, including a deposit bonus and separate bet and get. So, if you’re looking for a $200 head start on NFL Week 17 matchups — or anything else on the board — this is a good way to do it.

Once inside the app and within the typical workflow of the sports calendar, players will have access to a combination of no-sweat bets and odds boosts, which are enhanced payouts often targeted at same-game parlays.

Score the DraftKings Ohio $200 pre-registration offer with this link.

FanDuel Sportsbook Dishes $100 Bet Bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook OHIO PRE-LAUNCH CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

One of the top Ohio sports betting promos available today comes over at FanDuel, which provides its players with a $100 bet bonus. This does not require a deposit and allows users to explore the app and make wagers without a deposit. That said, players will also be able to gain a second no-brainer offer starting tomorrow. What’s more, those interested in obtaining three months of NBA League Pass access will receive it, compliments of FanDuel.

Get the offer by using this link to sign up now with FanDuel.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Also Comes With Free Bet to Start

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Perhaps you’re noticing a pattern with the top Ohio sports betting promos. Get something now, get something later. That also happens to be the deal with Caesars Sportsbook promo offers. In this instance, the app will give a $100 bet bonus. Previously, it also offered the chance to win free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets. That opportunity has since ended, but the bonus bet — and a separate offer beginning Jan. 1 — remains on the table.

Get the Caesars Ohio offer for a $100 pre-reg bonus bet here.

Barstool Sportsbook Runs $100 Bonus Before $1,000 Bet Insurance

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYOH5050 EARLY SIGN-UP BONUS! + NEW USER PROMO AT LAUNCH!

$100 BONUS! BET NOW

Barstool Sportsbook is one of the most interesting apps on the market and it provides one of our favorite Ohio sports betting promos. It provides a variety of recurring player specials, including bonuses that can be deployed on merchandise, free bets, and VIP packages. Ahead of launch, players can get $50 in myCash to use on such incentives, $50 in bet credits, and gain access to a $1,000 first bet insurance to use on any game. So, players can go after one of the Jan. 2 college football bowl games, NFL Sunday slate, the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and Bills, or, well, anything else.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo code AMNYOH5050 to secure this offer.

Other Top Ohio Sports Betting Promos to Consider

There are a number of other offers to consider. While many players may look to take on the launch with just one Ohio sports betting promo, we suggest grabbing at least two or three. Players may want to leave some offers untapped and return in future weeks to take advantage of potential bonuses, particularly around the Super Bowl, but starting with multiple offers makes sense. Ultimately, sports betting apps tend to offer their strongest specials when a state goes live due to the competitive nature of the opening bell. As such, the first days of online wagering often provide the top way to maximize value.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $200

OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

Here’s a quick run of other strong specials also offering up Ohio sports betting promos:

BetMGM will provide sportsbook players with $200 in bonus bets. Once live, this offer will be replaced by a $1,000 bet insurance. Frankly, grabbing the upfront bonus is probably the better option. While $1,000 insurance provides a bigger and flashier number, players have to deposit real money to receive a potential credit refund on a losing bet. The $200 offer requires no deposit — and a guarantee. Get the offer here.

PointsBet is giving new users $200 now and five separate $100 second-chance bets after launch. So, if you’re looking for $200 for two minutes of your time, this is a good use of it. Click this link to get it.

Bet365 Ohio is serving up a $100 bet credit to sign up early. Score it here.

Tipico is coming to the market with a $150 bonus bet, which can be had on this link.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.