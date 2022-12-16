NCAA Basketball: Ohio State vs UNC preview, how to watch, odds, prediction

The Ohio State Buckeyes look to make it three in a row as they get set to play the UNC Tar Heels in the first half of the 2022 CBS Sports Classic.

Ohio State vs UNC

Game Details:

Location: Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Time: Saturday, Dec. 17, 3 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Ohio State vs UNC odds

Moneyline: UNC (-115), Ohio State (-105)

UNC (-115), Ohio State (-105) Spread: UNC -1 (-110), Ohio State +1 (-110)

UNC -1 (-110), Ohio State +1 (-110) Over/Under: 151.5 (-110)

Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

Matchup:

As stated previously, the Buckeyes are entering Saturday’s after back-to-back wins — one coming against St. Francis (96-59) and the other, which was much more of a barn-burner, against Rutgers after a Tanner Holden last-second three. While Ohio State should not have found themselves in that position at home against an inferior team, they did what good teams must, they found a way. That type of win undoubtedly can light a fire under a team, helping them to find yet another level.

UNC meanwhile has also won two in a row against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Citadel Bulldogs. both wins came in convincing style but Ohio State likely won’t be as easily overcome. The Tar Heels will once again be led by their junior guard, Caleb Love, who has enjoyed a double-digit point streak in each of his last seven games.

Players to watch:

Zed Key | Ohio State

Brice Sensabaugh has certainly played his role in the team’s success this season, but the top dog has been Zed Key who’s averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds on the year. He will have the difficult task of playing opposite our next player to watch, UNC’s Armando Bacot.

Key will certainly have his hands full and perhaps even Ohio State’s hopes as he attempts to battle and ideally even limit Bacot on both ends.

Armando Bacot | UNC

Armando Bacot is a double-double machine for the Tar Heels averaging 15.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. He’s been the thunder to Caleb Love’s lightning for three seasons now (Bacot has spent four total at UNC) and will aim to give Zed Key and his Buckeyes more than they can handle tonight.

Prediction:

Buckeyes 71, Tar Heels 78

