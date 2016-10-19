Olympic runners to be NYC marathon grand marshalls

The Olympians will take part in the opening ceremonies.

The American men and women who went the distance in the Rio Olympics will be the biggest cheerleaders for the city’s marathoners.

The New York Road Runners announced Tuesday that the U.S. Olympic marathon team will serve as the grand marshals for this year’s TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. Peter Ciaccia, the Road Runners president, said he wanted to honor the accomplishments of Galen Rupp — who earned bronze — Jared Ward, Meb Keflezighi, Shalane Flanagan, Desiree Linden and Amy Cragg made during competitions over the summer.

“With a fantastic showing in Rio, the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team proved to the world the future is bright for American distance running,” Ciaccia said in a statement.

As part of their duties, the Olympians will take part in the opening ceremonies, contribute to the live broadcast on ABC/7 and, with the exception of Rupp, ride in the official Grand Marshal vehicle through the 26.2-mile route.

This is the fourth time the race had a grand marshal. Spike Lee served that role last year.