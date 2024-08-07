Olympics 2024: USA’s Quincy Hall wins gold with frantic comeback in men’s 400m

Paris 2024 Olympics – Athletics – Men’s 400m Final – Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France – August 07, 2024. Quincy Hall of United States crosses the finish line to win the final alongside second placed Matthew Hudson-Smith of Britain and third palced Muzala Samukonga of Zambia REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

American Quincy Hall dug deep in the final meters to overhaul Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith and take the Olympic 400-meter gold in another race of scintillating quality on Wednesday.

Hudson-Smith seemed on course to win his country’s first gold over the distance since “Chariots of Fire” Eric Liddell in the Paris Games 100 years ago, but he tied up at the end and Hall swept past to win in a personal best 43.40 seconds and give the U.S. their first triumph since LaShawn Merritt in 2008.

Hudson-Smith bettered his own European record with 43.44 for silver and Zambia’s 21-year-old Muzala Samukonga set his second successive national record with 43.74 to take bronze.

The first five men home were all under 44 seconds.

