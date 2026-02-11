2026 Winter Olympics: USA hockey kicks off tourney of high expectations vs. Latvia

The USA men’s hockey team kicks off its 2026 Winter Olympics with a contest against Latvia on Thursday. It’s the first of three round-robin games for the Americans, who are looking for their first gold in this event since 1980.

This is a brand new era for American hockey. There’s not a single player with any previous Olympic experience. Stars like Auston Matthews, Quinn Hughes, and the Tkachuk brothers have built their reputation in the NHL and are ready to build their international hockey legacy on the biggest stage.

The first challenge of the event will be taking on Latvia with puck drop at 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Americans are heavy favorites and should be able to pick up the victory relatively easily. While the game isn’t expected to be close, there are still several key storylines that’ll provide some intrigue throughout this game.

Can Latvia put up any type of fight?

This is the best American hockey team ever assembled, with star players up and down the lineup. They have an embarrassment of riches at every position, and on paper, it should be enough to blow Latvia out of the water.

Latvia has six current NHL players and 10 guys with NHL experience on its roster. Kaspars Daugavins, who last played in the NHL during the 2012-13 season, has been named captain for the tournament.

Keep an eye on 18-year-old defenceman Alberts Smits, who is expected to be one of the top picks at this summer’s NHL draft.

One player who could swing things is Latvian goalie Arturs Silovs. He has a history of showing up in big moments and helped lead his country to third at the 2023 IIHF World Championships with an incredible performance. He was named tournament MVP for his efforts. The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie also had a great run with his former team, the Vancouver Canucks, during the 2024 NHL Playoffs, nearly knocking off a strong Edmonton Oilers team in the second round.

Latvia is definitely undermanned in this matchup, but it has a few interesting players who could help it keep things relatively close. Will they be able to do so?

How will Mike Sullivan set his lineup for the opening game?

The only problem with having so many talented players on one roster is that it can be difficult to find the best lineup. New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan is leading this American roster, and with two Stanley Cups under his belt, he’s got the experience needed to win in big moments.

So far, Sullivan seems to have Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel between the Tkachuk brothers and Matthews, the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, between Matt Boldy and Jake Guentzel in his top-six. The defensive pairs look similar to what he used at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but with the addition of Quinn Hughes, who was injured for that tournament. The full lines at practice are as follows per The Athletic’s Michael Russo.

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Jack Eichel – Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel – Auston Matthews – Matt Boldy

Kyle Connor – Dylan Larkin – Tage Thompson

J.T. Miller – Brock Nelson – Jack Hughes

Extras: Vincent Trocheck, Clayton Keller

Defense

Quinn Hughes – Charlie McAvoy

Jaccob Slavin – Brock Faber

Noah Haninfin – Zach Werenski

(Extras) Jake Sanderson – Jackson LaCombe

Perhaps Sullivan’s biggest decision will be who gets to start in net. Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is the reigning Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy winner, but has shown a trend of faltering in big moments. Jeremy Swayman and Jake Oettinger are also putting together strong seasons this year and will want their shot at the job.

With three round robin games, Sullivan will get the chance to test out multiple goalies if he desires. But with none of the Group C teams looking overly imposing, he might not get to see how any of them do under duress.

Will Team USA get revenge for Charlie McAvoy?

Star Boston Bruins defenceman and Long Island native Charlie McAvoy is expected to play a big role at this tournament. However, he’s been wearing a cage after being on the receiving end of a brutal hit from Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis in their last NHL game before the break.

McAvoy posted a picture of his swollen face to social media, and it looks like an ugly injury. Vilmanis was given just a two-minute minor penalty for the play.

Vilmanis is part of the Latvian team for the Olympics and thus is playing against McAvoy again, soon after the dirty play. While fighting comes with an automatic ejection in the Olympics, it’s an early opportunity for the Americans to band together around a teammate and develop some easy team chemistry.

Rest of Group Preview

The USA and Latvia are joined in Group C by Germany and Denmark. The Americans are heavy favorites, and they’re not expected to really be tested during this opening round. The winner of each group, plus the next-highest-ranked team, gets a bye into the medal rounds, so taking care of business will be key.

While they don’t have a matchup scheduled yet, all eyes are on a potential battle between the Americans and Canadians. Last spring’s 4 Nations Face-Off provided a taste but lacked the history and glamour of the Olympics. Both teams have stacked rosters, and hockey fans are hoping for another chapter in the sport’s greatest modern rivalry.

For more on Team USA hockey at the Olympics, visit AMNY.com