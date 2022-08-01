Orioles trade Trey Mancini to Houston Astros

The hours leading up to Aug. 2’s trade deadline have continued to reshape the MLB landscape, as the Houston Astros have acquired 1B/OF Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles.

Dan Connolly of The Athletic first reported the deal, which will add yet-another solid bat to the red-hot lineup in Houston, as the Astros sit just 2 games behind the Yankees for the best record in baseball at 67–36.

Several young players are expected to go back to Baltimore in the trade.

They lead the AL West by 12 games, ahead of the 2nd-place Seattle Mariners.

Mancini boasts a .268 batting average, along with a .751 OPS and 10 home runs on the season, and will slot alongside Yordan Álvarez, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley in southeast Texas.

On defense, Mancini provides solid versatility for the Astros, as the righty can play 1st base and in the outfield.

The trade also tosses a bucket of cold water atop Mets fans, as the Amazins’ were rumored to be interested in acquiring the 30-year-old prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

Mancini was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020, causing him to miss the season, but he came back to action for the Orioles in 2021.

For more coverage like this Trey Mancini update, visit AMNY.com