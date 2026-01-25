Packers’ hire leaves Jim Leonhard for Giants’ taking

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; A general view of the New York Giants helmet before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rather than hire hometown hero Jim Leonhard as their defensive coordinator, the Green Bay Packers have hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, which certainly bodes well for the Giants.

Leonhard, who played for the University of Wisconsin and later served as the school’s defensive coordinator, is on the cusp of a promotion within the NFL, given his work as the Denver Broncos’ passing game coordinator.

While the Broncos allowed the third-fewest points and second-fewest overall yards during the 2025 regular season, their defense ranked seventh in the NFL with 3,182 passing yards allowed.

They picked off Josh Allen twice in a thrilling 33-30 victory in the AFC Divisional round over the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants would have to wait until the Broncos’ season ends, which could come as early as Sunday evening in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. If Denver wins, Big Blue would have to wait until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

This is the first coaching staff that is being assembled by new head coach John Harbaugh, who has already reportedly hired Dennis Johnson as New York’s defensive-line coach. He spent the last two seasons in the same position under Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and ex-Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver have also been linked to the Giants’ defensive coordinator position.

Per reports, the Giants have also interviewed Dolphins wide receivers coach Robert Prince for the vacant offensive-coordinator role on Friday. The 60-year-old has held the same wide-receiver coach position with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, and Seattle Seahawks.

Todd Monken, who was Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator in Baltimore, is believed to be one of the favorites for the role in New York.

For more on the Giants, like this Jim Leonhard update, visit AMNY.com