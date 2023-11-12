How to watch Packers vs. Steelers Week 10 clash of blue-chip franchises: TV, odds, more

Two of the game’s most historic franchises meet in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday afternoon as the Green Bay Packers travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.
Packers (3-5) vs. Steelers (5-3) Week 10: How to watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 13
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBS Sports, NFL+, FuboTV, Youtube TV, Paramount+
The Steelers are hanging around in the AFC North conversation despite preseason expectations surrounding them being lower than usual. In some aspects, the low ceiling has applied.
Pittsburgh’s offense is one of the worst in football. It’s accrued the second-fewest total yards in the NFL and has scored the third-fewest points. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has been pedestrian, at best, completing just 61.3% of his passes for 1,490 yards, six touchdowns, and our interceptions.
The defense is doing just enough to keep these games competitive despite allowing the eighth-most yards in the league. They’ve held opponents to 20 points or fewer in each of their last four games, including limiting the the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens to 10 points in Week 8.
The Packers have been pretty stingy, themselves, though. They’ve allowed the eighth-fewest points in the NFL this season, which should provide a challenge for Pickett and Pittsburgh’s offense. However, cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Quay Walker were doubtful heading into Sunday due to injuries — a sizeable blow for the Packers’ defense.
Like Pittsburgh, though, Green Bay’s offense under Jordan Love has been just as inconsistent.
The Pack have accrued the fourth-fewest yards in the league while Love finds his bearings as a starter in his first year as QB1. He’s completed just 59.6% of his passes for 1,720 yards, 12 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He did enough last week in a 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams to snap a four-game losing skid, completing 20-of-26 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown.
This has all the makings of a low-scoring affair.
Packers vs. Steelers Week 10 odds
- Spread: Steelers -3
- Over/Under: 38.5
- Packers Moneyline: +142
- Steelers Moneyline: -170
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
