Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Sports

Pair of Yankees exhibition games in Panama still an option

DAN FERRARA
January 15, 2014
1 min read

The Yankees are still exploring the idea of playing one or two spring training games in Panama as a tribute …

The Yankees are still exploring the idea of playing one or two spring training games in Panama as a tribute to former closer Mariano Rivera, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Fox Sports 1.

“Yankees, MLB officials still discussing possibility of playing 1 or 2 games in Panama this March, as a Mariano Rivera tribute,” Morosi tweeted.

Rivera, the all-time MLB saves leader, is a native of Panama. According to MLB.com, he was excited that the Yankees potentially would be playing in his country.

The plan was put forth publicly in November.

DAN FERRARA

View all posts

You may also like