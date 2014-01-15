Pair of Yankees exhibition games in Panama still an option

The Yankees are still exploring the idea of playing one or two spring training games in Panama as a tribute …

The Yankees are still exploring the idea of playing one or two spring training games in Panama as a tribute to former closer Mariano Rivera, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Fox Sports 1.

“Yankees, MLB officials still discussing possibility of playing 1 or 2 games in Panama this March, as a Mariano Rivera tribute,” Morosi tweeted.

Rivera, the all-time MLB saves leader, is a native of Panama. According to MLB.com, he was excited that the Yankees potentially would be playing in his country.

The plan was put forth publicly in November.