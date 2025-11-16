Paulson Adebo injury: Giants CB late scratch for Week 11 vs. Packers

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; A New York Giants helmet rests on the field before the game between the Giants and the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants No. 1 cornerback Paulson Adebo was sidelined for a fourth straight game on Sunday as he continues to deal with a lingering knee injury.

Adebo was a game-time decision for Big Blue’s Week 11 matchup at MetLife Stadium against the Green Bay Packers, but felt discomfort in that knee during pregame warmups and was downgraded to out less than a half-hour from the opening kick-off.

The 26-year-old is in his first year of a three-year, $54 million contract with the Giants after spending the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Saints. After recording three interceptions in just seven games last year, he suffered a season-ending fractured femur.

Adebo has 48 tackles and four passes defended in seven games with the Giants this season.

Without their top cornerback, New York’s defense has struggled, allowing an average of 32 points per game since he went down. An already-thin secondary has been ineffective in his absence, with Cor’Dale Flott, Deonte Banks, and Korie Black, who began the year with the Jets, getting significant time. Another former Jet, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, was acquired from the Cleveland Browns ahead of the Giants’ Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

For more on Paulson Adebo and the Giants, visit AMNY.com