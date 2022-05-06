Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith has undergone surgery that will keep him out of the playoffs, including the remainder of the tied first-round series against the Rangers.

DeSmith exited Game 1 of the first round matchup against the Blue Shirts during the 2nd overtime period with a lower body injury. Backup goaltender Louis Domingue entered the game, and made 17 saves before Pittsburgh’s offense ended the game by finding the back of the net against Rangers All-Star Igor Shesterkin.

Tristan Jarry, the Penguins best option at the goaltender position, is also out with a lower-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Jarry is considered day-to-day, and may see action this series, depending on his rehabilitation process.

With Jarry and DeSmith out, Domingue will likely see his second-ever playoff start in the Penguins game against the Rangers in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

While Domingue became the Game 1 hero for the team from Pennsylvania, he would surrender 5 scores against New York in a loss on Thursday — when the Rangers evened the series at 1.

Domingue has started 126 games in his 8 year career, and boasts a lifetime .905 save percentage.

Game 3 of the series will come in Pittsburgh on Saturday night at 7 p.m., followed by Game 4 on Monday.