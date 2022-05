Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith has undergone surgery that will keep him out of the playoffs, including the remainder of the tied first-round series against the Rangers.

DeSmith exited Game 1 of the first round matchup against the Blue Shirts during the 2nd overtime period with a lower body injury. Backup goaltender Louis Domingue entered the game, and made 17 saves before Pittsburgh’s offense ended the game by finding the back of the net against Rangers All-Star Igor Shesterkin.

Tristan Jarry, the Penguins best option at the goaltender position, is also out with a lower-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Jarry is considered day-to-day, and may see action this series, depending on his rehabilitation process.

With Jarry and DeSmith out, Domingue will likely see his second-ever playoff start in the Penguins game against the Rangers in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

While Domingue became the Game 1 hero for the team from Pennsylvania, he would surrender 5 scores against New York in a loss on Thursday — when the Rangers evened the series at 1.

Domingue has started 126 games in his 8 year career, and boasts a lifetime .905 save percentage.

Game 3 of the series will come in Pittsburgh on Saturday night at 7 p.m., followed by Game 4 on Monday.