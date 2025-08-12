Pete Alonso hits No. 253, sets Mets all-time home run record

The Polar Bear officially sits atop the Mets’ food chain.

Pete Alonso passed Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in franchise history on Tuesday, launching career home run No. 253 in the third inning off the Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider. The shot was his 27th of the season, coming three days after tying the record at 252 during Saturday night’s 7-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jumping on a first-pitch fastball right down the heart of the plate, he lined a 387-foot laser that barely cleared the wall in right-center field. The game was temporarily delayed, as Alonso was greeted by a horde of his teammates outside of the Mets’ dugout, then took a curtain call from the dugout.

He is now cemented as the greatest power hitter in franchise history, which was already a foregone conclusion regardless of this record, or even this season, when his future with the club was in jeopardy while he tested free agency. He ultimately returned on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old already held a multitude of records, including the single-season franchise and MLB rookie record of 53 home runs in 2019. He also boasts the most 40-home-run seasons in Mets history with three and the most 30-home-run seasons with five, just three away from No. 6.

He has also smashed Strawberry’s record at a remarkably quicker pace. Alonso reached No. 253 in 965 games while Strawberry hit 252 in 1,109 between 1983 and 1990.

Alonso did not sit on 253 for too long. He launched No. 254 just three innings later off reliever Austin Cox for his second round-tripper of the night, a 405-foot shot to center field that left the bat at 109.2 mph.

