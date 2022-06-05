Pete Alonso, Aaron Judge rising in MVP betting markets

Both Mets slugger Pete Alonso and Yankee phenom Aaron Judge are at the top of their respective games, and the sports betting market has taken notice.

According to the odds-tracking site Vegas Insider, both Big Apple ballers have solid odds to win the prestigious MVP award, which goes to the best players in the NL and AL each year.

Judge, who finds himself in a contract year after failing to come to terms with the Yankees front office in the offseason, has hit an MLB-leading 21 home runs though 53 games this season, where the Bronx Bombers boast a league-best 39–15 record.

The Pinstripes are 4.5 games ahead of the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League, and 7 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

Meanwhile, Alsono has propelled the Metropolitans to a solid 36–19 record, which is good for 3rd in the MLB, behind the Yanks and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In his 4th major league season, Alonso is tied with Dodgers’ slugger Mookie Betts in the race for the National League home run crown with 16 long balls, while leading the league with 53 RBIs on the young season.

Both men figure to be solid candidates in their respective MVP races, and bettors can take advantage with a number of online sportsbooks.

Betting Odds

Judge currently sits at +300 odds on Vegas Insider, meaning that gamblers would win $3 for every $1 wagered. In the AL, Judge boasts the second-best odds, behind only Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani, who serves as both a pitcher, as well as a solid hitter. Ohtani currently has +225 odds, meaning that you could win $2.25 for every $1 wagered.

Alonso is less-favored than his Bronx counterpart on the betting market to win the NL MVP trophy, as he has +1000 odds, meaning that gamblers would take home $10 for every $1 wagered.

Those odds put Alonso as the 5th most-likely MVP of the National League, behind Mookie Betts (+300), Manny Machado (+350), Paul Goldschmidt (+800) and Bryce Harper (+900)

Betting advice

Judge is looking for a new contract, and it may not be with the Yankees this season. On pace for 64.2 homers this year, Judge is on pace for a historic season, and the Yankees show no signs of slowing down from their explosive season start.

Gamblers who put money on Judge should feel confident that he will continue to perform at the plate (barring injury), and show up consistently as a defender in the outfield (including when he robbed a Ohtani home run earlier in the season).

Alonso, meanwhile, has greater competition in his bid for the NL MVP trophy.

He’s helped bring the Mets to a solid record, and he’s on pace to record 47 home runs and 156 RBIs this season, which makes him a tantalizing prospect for bettors. Still, he’ll have to compete with the likes of Dodger’s star Mookie Betts, who has posted a .311/.391/.607 stat line while tying Alonso in the Home Run race.

There is value in his +1000 odds, so believers in the Mets first baseman could be handsomely rewarded if they’re willing to make the gamble.