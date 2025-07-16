Pete Alonso’s All-Star heroics once-in-a-generation feat for Mets

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League first baseman Pete Alonso (20) of the New York Mets hits a three run home run during the sixth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso put together the best offensive performance ever by a Met at an All-Star Game. Granted, the lack of success by his predecessors at the Midsummer Classic had not set the highest of bars.

Regardless, the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s festivities in Atlanta saw Alonso hit just the third home run by a Mets player in an All-Star Game, ripping a three-run shot the other way into the right-field seats off Kansas City Royals reliever Kris Bubic.

With that one swing, Alonso joined Lee Mazzilli (1979) and David Wright (2006) on that elite home run list, while setting a new franchise record for most RBI in a single All-Star Game with three. He held joint top honors with Mazzilli when he knocked in a pair with a single at the 2019 All-Star Game.

This is another feather to put in his Midsummer Classic hat, as the two-time Home Run Derby winner now has five career All-Star Game RBI. All other Mets players since the club’s inception in 1962 have combined to drive in five runs.

“For me, I think that beats any Derby win,” Alonso said of his big night. “That’s really special, so I’m stoked. I was stoked to do that, stoked to perform the way I did today. It was just an awesome and incredible experience.”

While his home run gave the National League a 5-0 lead, the American League stormed back to tie the game in the ninth, partly off Mets closer Edwin Diaz, before Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber’s heroics in the first-ever swing-off clinched a 7-6 win.

It is the second time in the last three years that the NL has won after the AL won nine straight from 2013 to 2022. The AL leads the all-time series 48-45.

