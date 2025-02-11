Pete Alonso’s return ‘means a lot’ for Carlos Mendoza, Mets in 2025

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza still had to deal with partial hypotheticals when speaking about Pete Alonso’s return, considering the team has not made his re-signing official yet. But at this point, it is the worst-kept secret around Port St. Lucie, FL.

Consider the second-year skipper more than relieved that the slugging first baseman is back to anchor the middle of his lineup in 2025.

“The whole offseason was about if he was going to come back or not,” Mendoza said on Tuesday, one day before the official start of spring training. “Hopefully, we can talk more soon here, but we know what he brings to the table. This is a guy that, I’ve been saying it the whole offseason, he’s played every game last season. His personality, he wanted to be here and accomplish the ultimate goal. He enjoys the city, he enjoys the fan base. He brings a lot, and I’m excited.”

Alonso’s saga was one of the more arduous stories of Major League Baseball’s offseason. While other big names like his new teammate, Juan Soto, flew off the market, Alonso and agent Scott Boras were unable to secure the long-term, big-money contract they were looking for. They also did not have the luxury of multiple suitors driving up the price.

Instead, the Mets looked like the only realistic option the later it got. Reports broke the reunion — a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after the first season — late on Feb. 4.

“It’s huge,” Mendoza said of Alonso’s return. “As a manager, having the feel and knowing who’s going to be in the middle of your lineup, not worry about who is playing first base, things like that, it means a lot. You don’t have to worry about it. There are going to be days when he’s not feeling at his best, and he’s still going to post. Last year was the perfect example when I didn’t feel he was going to be a player for us, and he kept pushing it and was like, ‘I’m playing.’ That’s a good feeling.”

The 30-year-old Alonso now enters a strengthened Mets lineup that will definitely boast NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor in the lead-off spot, Mendoza confirmed Tuesday. Then will some combination of Soto — the AL MVP runner-up last year with the Yankees — breakout star Mark Vientos, who hit 27 home runs last season, and Alonso. The order has yet to be determined.

“We’ve got some really good options here,” Mendoza said. “Whether you go Soto second, third. Lindor, Pete, Vientos, you feel good about your chances. It’s too early [to decide]. I’ve been playing around with what it’s going to look like, I’m not going to lie… I have to let it play out and see what’s best for the players and what’s best for the team.”

