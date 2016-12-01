Peyton Manning downplays Steelers advice to brother Eli

Peyton Manning certainly seems to be enjoying life after football — as long as it involves football.

Manning, who was in Manhattan to receive the March of Dimes Greater New York Market Sportsman of the Year Award on Wednesday, spoke about his impromptu Tuesday appearance at the Giants’ training facility. His drop in, which has been hyped by little brother Eli as Peyton giving him help with the game plan for Sunday’s upcoming Giants — Steelers matchup, was apparently a bit overstated.

“Eli was probably being nice,” Peyton said. “I just kind of sat in and listened. [Head Coach Ben McAdoo] asked if I could talk to the team for two minutes at the end, and I told them what people told me the whole time I was playing. Cherish those opportunities with your teammates and the camaraderie.”

Though he may not have provided an Xs and Os breakdown on how to defeat Ben Roethlisberger and company, Peyton stressed how invested he is in watching the Giants play now that his Sundays are not spent preparing for his own struggle on the field. It’s a luxury he did not always have when he was suiting up every week.

“I used to have to stop watching Eli play if there was a day game and I had a night game because I was sweating so badly and I hadn’t even started my game yet, so I had to ease off of that,” he said.

Peyton’s trip into Giant territory also left him with a good impression of Head Coach Ben McAdoo, who has guided the Giants to an 8-3 record in his first year at the helm of the team.

“I really enjoy coach McAdoo,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve been around him. He loves football, and I love guys who love football.”

But as far as any predictions go for the Giants’ chances this Sunday and the rest of the season, Peyton was a little bit more tight-lipped on his feelings.

“I think the one thing that we do not need in this world is any more analysts and predictors of football. We’ve got plenty and I refuse to add myself to that list,” he said. “All I can tell you is I’m pulling hard for Eli.”