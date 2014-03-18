Phil Jackson by the numbers

Welcome back to NY! Here are some key numbers about the legendary coach.

Phil Jackson’s career as an NBA head coach is, without hyperbole, legendary. Since he was drafted to play for the Knicks out of the University of North Dakota in 1967, he has been on the NBA championship-winning team nearly 28% of the time. He’s the man who helped elevate players such as Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal from marketable superstars to storied champions. Now, Jackson is back with the Knicks after 36 years away from the franchise, this time as team president. Here’s a look back at Jackson’s NBA career by the numbers as he takes on the challenge of being a team executive for the first time.

0

Losing seasons as head coach of the Bulls and Lakers

.704

Winning percentage as head coach of the Bulls and Lakers

1

NBA Coach of the Year Award (1996)

2

NBA championships won as a player with the Knicks

6

MVP Awards won by Jackson-coached players (Michael Jordan in 1991, ’92, ’96 and ’98, Shaquille O’Neal in 2000 and Kobe Bryant in 2008.)

6-foot-8

Jackson’s height

11

NBA championships won as a head coach

20

Seasons as NBA head coach

68

Jackson’s age

229

Postseason victories as a head coach

732

Games played with the Knicks over 10 seasons – he also played two seasons with the New Jersey Nets

1,155

Regular-season victories a head coach

2007

Year inducted as a coach into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame