Pinstripe Bowl participants Wisconsin, Miami plan to visit NYC sights

The college football bowl game is set to take place on Dec. 27 at Yankee Stadium and is a rematch of last season’s Orange Bowl.

Wisconsin and Miami helmets are displayed alongside the Pinstripe Bowl trophy during a news conference promoting the game on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: New York City Department of Sanitation

Start spreadin’ the news: Wisconsin and Miami football is coming to the Big Apple.

While the two teams will be in New York to compete in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27, in a rematch of last year’s Orange Bowl, they players, coaches and others making the trip also look forward to taking in some of the sights the city has to offer.

"I’d like to see everything I can see," Miami head coach Mark Richt said at Tuesday’s news conference at Yankee Stadium, which will host the game. "If you’re going to spend Christmas somewhere besides home, New York’s a great place to do it."

Players are expected to arrive the weekend before the contest. Organizers said they plan to take in a show at Radio City Music Hall, a comedy show at Lincoln Center, go ice skating in Central Park and tour the 9/11 Memorial and One World Observatory. A stop is also planned for Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and for Miami (7-5, 4-4 ACC) at the stadium to meet with kids from the Bronx.

"We’ve got so many [players] that have never been here before… New York is one of those cities that you see in the movies. I just want our players to be able to see it, experience it," said Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. He added his players are looking forward to touring the 9/11 Memorial because that’s an event that touched them during their lifetime. "Also, seeing the Statue of Liberty — I think it’s going to be how do you narrow it down, not what are you going to do."

Wisconsin safety D’Cota Dixon, a senior, was in New York for the second time Tuesday and was on the hunt for the best hot dogs and pizza.

"I want to get some New York pizza — I hear that’s a big thing in New York — bagels, [and] really just kind of adapt to the New York experience overall," Dixon said, adding he checked out the Statue of Liberty and the World Trade Center on Monday.