PointsBet Ohio promo code: beat NYE deadline for $200 bet credit offer

Ohio’s online sports betting launch is just days away, so now is the time to unlock up to $700 in bonus bets through our PointsBet Ohio promo code.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: KS, MD, PA, NY, NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, WV, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5 $100 Bets

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

Secure $200 in bonus bets when you sign up through our PointsBet Ohio promo code and make an initial deposit. PointsBet will also cover five of your first $100 bets during launch week as part of its “Second Chance” promotion, giving new players a potential $700 in site credit after January 1.

PointsBet Sportsbook is gearing up for its New Year’s Day arrival in the Buckeye State. However, eligible bettors can sign up before then to claim exclusive pre-registration bonuses through this post. In the end, prospective Ohio customers can head into 2023 with a generous amount of site credit and bet insurance unlike anything in the industry.

Apply our PointsBet Ohio promo code here to lock in a $200 pre-launch bonus and up to $500 in bonus bets through PointsBet’s “Second Chance” insurance.

PointsBet Ohio Promo Code: Earn $200 for Pre-Registration

It’s become standard practice for online sportsbooks to offer some incentive for early registration. Ohio bettors are experiencing all of the early-bird promotions, especially as PointsBet joins the fun with a tremendous pre-reg deal of its own.

Click through our promo links to activate PointsBet’s Ohio pre-registration offer. Sign up how you usually would after January 1, and add a cash deposit before launch day. As soon as PointsBet goes live on Sunday, pre-registered players will receive a $50 bonus bet once a week for four weeks, a total of $200 in site credit to apply however you see fit.

Each bonus bet can bring home cold, hard cash, so start mapping out your bets over the next month.

Receive Up to $500 in Second Chance Bets

Pre-registration will trigger an automatic $200 bonus for all eligible Ohio customers. However, PointsBet’s “Second Chance” promotion is here to amplify the fun for Buckeye State bettors.

Once the app launches in Ohio, place a cash bet of up to $100. PointsBet will cover a loss with a complete refund, meaning your $100 stake will return a $100 bonus bet after a loss. However, the “Second Chance” promotion is good for five days. That means your initial bet every day for five consecutive days triggers a bonus-bet refund and more opportunities to win cash.

Simply put, your opening wager on your first five days using PointsBet is covered up to $100. So players who lose the maximum amount for five days in a row would still end up with $500 in site credit and more chances to strike it rich.

PointsBet Ohio Promo Code Instructions

Here’s how prospective Ohio customers can dive into Sunday’s launch with a $200 pre-registration bonus and a “Second Chance” welcome offer:

Click here to activate the pre-registration offer through our PointsBet Ohio promo code links.

Enter all necessary sign-up information and create an account.

Download the PointsBet Sportsbook mobile app.

Make a qualifying cash deposit by New Year’s Day.

Log in to PointsBet on January 1, 2023.

Receive $200 in bonus bets, which PointsBet will pay out through four $50 stakes spread out across four weeks.

Place a cash bet worth up to $100 and get a fully-refunded bonus bet after a loss. PointsBet will cover your first cash wager of the day (max. $100 per bet) for five consecutive days, starting on the day of your opening bet.

Click here to trigger our PointsBet Ohio promo code and dive into Ohio’s January 1 sports betting launch with up to $700 in bonus bets.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: KS, MD, PA, NY, NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, WV, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5 $100 Bets

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.