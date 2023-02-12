PointsBet Ohio promo code totals $250 second chance bets for Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is here and there’s a Points Bet Ohio promo code offer that brings value today and beyond. This new user promo will hand you five $50 bet credits to use on the Super Bowl and more this week.

If you want to lock-in a new user promo that will continue beyond Super Bowl 57, PointsBet Ohio has you covered. You won’t even need to enter a PointsBet Ohio promo code to get $250 in bet credits.

Before the Chiefs and Eagles do battle in Super Bowl 57, prospective players can register for a PointsBet Ohio account for $250 in bet credits. These are applicable over the first five days a new player is a sportsbook user.

Click here to sign up for this PointsBet Ohio promo code offer and receive five $50 bet credits for the Super Bowl and more.

PointsBet Ohio Promo Code Unlocks $250 Bet Credits for Super Bowl and More

PointsBet Ohio’s new user promo might not have the same financial upside as other promos on the market, but what the offer does come with is a longer play window. As part of this offer, you’ll receive five bet credits of up to $50. You’ll be able to start off by using your first second-chance bet on Super Bowl Sunday, then one $50 bet credit per day over the next four days. If your first cash bet loses, you’ll get back a bet credit of up to $50.

If you were to bet $50 on the Eagles to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 and they do, the first $50 bet credit will go away, as it will not have been needed. However, if the Chiefs were to win, you’d receive the $50 bet credit to use on another game. Then, over the next four days, you’d be able to use one bet credit per day.

How to Activate Our PointsBet Ohio Promo Code Offer

If you want to access this PointsBet Ohio promo code offer, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Doing so will only take a few minutes when you complete the following steps:

Click here to apply our PointsBet Ohio promo code.

to apply our PointsBet Ohio promo code. Finish signing up by providing the required info.

Add funds to your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to Super Bowl 57.

Place a wager on any market.

You will receive a bet credit of up to $50 if your first cash wager loses. You’ll then be able to do the same over the next four days with a bet on any sports game.

PointsBetting for Super Bowl 57

The most unique feature PointsBet has is called PointsBetting. This is a type of betting that gives you the chance to potentially win big if your qualifying wager does well. For example, a traditional over/under bet usually ends with the teams going over or under the total points line. The bet settles as a win or a loss, but if you take the over and the teams combine to go 20+ points over the line, there’s no added bonus.

With PointsBetting, a bet that settles over the line can earn you a massive payday. For example, if you wager $10 on the Chiefs and Eagles to go over 51.5 points and they finish with 52 total points, you’d earn a $10 return for the one point they went over. If they combine for 56 points, you’d earn $50 since they went five points over. On the other hand, if they were to combine for 51 points, you’d owe $10 for the one point they came up short.

Snag up to $250 in bet credits for the Super Bowl and more when you click here to unlock this PointsBet Ohio promo code offer.

