PointsBet promo code for college football, MLB games delivers 4 risk-free bets

A PointsBet promo code offer here just in time for college football Week 0 and a big final weekend of August will get bettors started with a bonus that be used throughout your first week playing.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: PA, NY, NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, WV, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 4 x $200 BETS

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

Use the PointsBet promo code special to claim four risk-free bets of up to $200 each. For four straight days, your first fixed-odds bet of the day will be risk-free. No code needs to be applied.

If any of these bets lose, PointsBet will refund your account with site credits. This will give you a second chance at winning.

Click here to use the PointsBet promo code to gain four risk-free bets, equalling up to $800.

PointsBet Promo Code for NFL & College Football

This weekend will feature the first college football games of the season. The first football matchup of the NCAAF season will be in Dublin, Ireland. The Northwestern Wildcats will be taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The NFL will begin on September 8th, and we only have one more week of preseason games. The season will begin in Los Angeles as the Rams take on the Bills. It’s a great time to make your future wagers for who you think will win the Super Bowl and each division.

PointsBet allows customers to live bet on NCAAF and the NFL. You can follow along with the game and bet on the in-game odds.

Details of the PointsBet Promo Code

PointsBet customers have access to odds for football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, golf, rugby, tennis, and much more. There are countless features and ongoing bonuses to use after signing up. PointsBet is the official betting partner of NBC Sports and has quickly become a popular option in the US.

Follow our instructions to activate the PointsBet promo code.

Click here to register for an account on PointsBet Sportsbook. Deposit money into your account. Download the PointsBet app. Make your first fixed-odds bet.

A fixed-odds wager has a set amount of winnings, unlike Pointsbetting, which cannot be used with the promo code. Your risk-free wagers must settle within seven days.

PointsBet Features & Rewards

PointsBet has tons of cool features that you won’t find on any other sportsbook, such as Pointsbetting. With this betting type, you will win or lose more based on how right or wrong you are. For example, let’s say you bet $10 on the over on a basketball game that is set at 210. If the game ends with 218 points, you will win $80. But if the game end in 200 points, it is a $100 loss.

Another great feature is the Karma Kommittee. PointsBet refunds some wagers that end in a bad call, injury, or other unfortunate event that caused the wager to lose. PointsBet also has a rewards system that allows you to earn free bets, as well as two separate VIP programs.

Booster odds are available on a regular basis. Since it has been announced that Kevin Durant is staying with the Nets, PointsBet has boosted their odds to win the Championship to +1100 (was +800).

Click here to use the PointsBet promo code for four risk-free bets, each one totaling up to $200. If any of these bets lose, PointsBet will give you site credits for a second chance.