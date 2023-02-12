PointsBet promo code for Super Bowl 57: Secure $250 second-chance bets

The newest PointsBet promo code offer has arrived just in time for Super Bowl 57. Prospective bettors who register for an account with PointsBet will earn up to $250 in second-chance bets to use on a variety of games, starting with Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Super Bowl Sunday attracts both casual fans and avid sports bettors alike. This PointsBet promo code offer brings value to both by offering up to $250 in second-chance bets for a player’s first five days as a sportsbook user.

At this point, most fans are fed up with the storylines that have been talked up for the past two weeks. From constant reminders about the Kelce brothers facing off to Andy Reid taking on a coach he fired when he took over the Chiefs, there’s been enough talk. It’s time for the big game.

PointsBet Promo Code Initiates $250 Second-Chance Bets for Super Bowl and More

Sports bettors looking for an interesting new user promo can get one with PointsBet. Players who sign up via our links will automatically activate our PointsBet promo code and earn up to $250 in bet credits for use on the Super Bowl and more. It’s important to note that you won’t have access to all $250 on Super Bowl Sunday. This offer comes with a $50 bet credit per day over each of your first five days as a sportsbook user.

The way this works is pretty simple. Let’s say you wager $25 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win, but they lose Super Bowl 57. In that case, you’d earn a $25 bet credit to use on another game. If you had wagered $50+, your bet credit would be $50. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, you’d have the same offer available to you. If your first bet on each of those days were to lose, PointsBet would issue a bet credit of up to $50 to use on another game.

How to Register with Our PointsBet Promo Code

Signing up with PointsBet is a straightforward process. Here’s how to register for an account ahead of Super Bowl 57 and get your $250 second-chance bets:

to activate this PointsBet promo code offer. Provide the required information and set up an account.

Use online banking or another method to add money to your account.

Place your first cash wager on any betting market.

In the event that your first cash bet on Super Bowl 57 loses, PointsBet will issue a bet credit of up to $50 for you to use on another game.

Win Big with PointsBetting on Super Bowl 57

Arguably the most interesting feature available from any legal online sports betting app is PointsBetting. This type of betting adds intrigue down to the final play of the game, while also giving players the chance to win big.

If you were to wager $1 on Jalen Hurts to rush for over 29.5 yards, you would earn $1 for every yard he goes over 29.5. That means every single play of the game would be important to keep tabs on. If he were to finish with 39 rushing yards, you’d receive $1 for each of the 10 yards he went over 29.5. If he were to record 100 rushing yards, you would earn $71 in cash profits. However, if he were to finish with 20 yards rushing, you would owe $1 for each yard he came up short.

