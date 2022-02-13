PointsBet promo code for $2K Super Bowl risk-free bets

The Rams and Bengals are finally ready to kick off Super Bowl 56 and the latest PointsBet promo code is upping the stakes on this game. It’s the last game of the year and although it’s bittersweet, this is one last opportunity for football bettors to win big.

New users can score up to $2,000 in risk-free bets with this PointsBet promo code. This includes $500 on a risk-free bet and up to $1,500 in PointsBetting for Super Bowl 56. Signing up with any of the links on this page will trigger this promo code.

There are so many great storylines heading into Super Bowl 56, but the quarterback matchup might be our favorite. Matthew Stafford paid his dues in the NFL for a long time before reaching his first Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow is on the cusp of greatness in his second year. It doesn’t matter which quarterback you like, this PointsBet promo code gives you a chance to win big.

Click here to sign up with this PointsBet promo code for the chance to make $2,000 in risk-free bets on Super Bowl 56. Part of that is a straight bet and another part can be used on a unique PointsBetting option.

PointsBet Promo Code’s $2K Risk-Free Bet

This is one of the biggest promos of Super Bowl weekend. This PointsBet promo code is the easiest way to unlock up to $2,000 in bonuses. The first part of this offer is a straightforward $500 risk-free bet. Put that money towards the spread, total, moneyline, or another option.

However, the $1,500 risk-free on PointsBetting is where the biggest value is. PointsBetting is a unique style of betting that multiplies winnings for every point above or below. For example, someone who bets $100 on the over at 48 will win $1,000 if the final total is 58 points.

Of course, the same is true if you fall under that total. However, new players don’t have to worry too much about losing with $1,500 in backing from this PointsBet promo code.

Claiming This PointsBet Promo Code

Let’s take a quick look at how you can claim this PointsBet promo code and get $2,000 in risk-free bets in the process. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to automatically trigger this PointsBet promo code.

to automatically trigger this PointsBet promo code. After creating an account, make an initial deposit.

Place your first bet risk-free up to $500 as a straight bet.

Place your first PointsBetting wager risk-free up to $1,500.

Super Bowl 56 is Finally Here

It was a long time coming, but Super Bowl 56 is finally here. The Rams were one of the early favorites in the NFC, so it’s no surprise to see them on their home field in Super Bowl 56.

On the flip side, the Bengals came out of nowhere to win the AFC North. Even in the playoffs, they have been the underdog more times than not. They are looking to make it three upsets in a row.

