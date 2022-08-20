PointsBet promo code dishes $2K in risk-free bets for UFC, MLB, NFL

As the dog days of August set in, the newestt PointsBet promo code gives new customers an incredible opportunity to score not one, but two bets completely risk-free.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: PA, NY, NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, WV, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $2,000!

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

Using our PointsBet promo code by clicking on the links on this page, new users will earn $2,000 in risk-free bets that can be applied to the NFL, MLB, UFC, and more.

The NFL preseason is underway, which means Week 1 for the Giants, Jets, and Bills is quickly approaching. In baseball, the Yankees and Mets are both fighting for division crowns with less than 50 games to go, while UFC 278 hits the octagon this Saturday. PointsBet has all of these markets and more for new customers to apply their risk-free wagers.

Click here to activate our PointsBet promo code and receive a pair of risk-free bets worth up to $2,000.

Earn $2,000 in Risk-Free Bets with PointsBet Promo Code

PointsBet Sportsbook is giving new customers who accept this promotion a pair of risk-free wagers. Best of all, they can be applied to any game or sport listed in its vast sportsbook. The first risk-free bet is worth up to $500. Just bet on any fixed odds wager (spread, moneyline, etc.) and you’ll receive up to $500 in free bets if it loses. So if your $100 bet on Giants +6 loses, you’ll get free bets worth $100 in return. If Giants +6 hits, you’ll get your full cash winnings as normal.

The second bet new users must make is on the PointsBetting market. A PointsBet Sportsbook exclusive, PointsBetting takes every single point into consideration. The risks are greater, but so are the rewards. For example, let’s say you do a PointsBet wager of Jets +7 for $10. If Gang Green loses by four points, you win $30 ($10 for each point they covered). A Jets win could lead to a much greater payout, as well. Conversely, the Jets losing by 14 points would result in a $70 loss, as they were seven points away from covering. Luckily, your first PointsBetting wager is risk-free up to $1,500, so you can shoot for the stars and go for the big bucks.

How to Activate Our PointsBet Promo Code

Prospective bettors physically present in New York or the nine other PointsBet-eligible states can activate this promotion through any of the links on this page. Read the following for step-by-step instructions:

Click here to activate the PointsBet promo code.

to activate the PointsBet promo code. Enter the necessary registration information.

Select your state.

Make a real-money deposit.

Receive up to $2,000 in risk-free bets.

PointsBet is unique in how it structures its free bets. While other sportsbooks may issue a single free bet or a fixed amount, you’ll have the option to split a free bet up to four ways. That means your $100 refund can be used as a one-time $100 bet, two $50 bets, or even four $25 bets.

Tons of Sports Action on Deck

Whether it’s on the diamond, gridiron, or octagon, there’s no shortage of ways to apply your risk-free bets this week.

In the baseball world, the Yankees are in the midst of a series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the Mets have three games remaining against the Phillies before a two-game Subway Series against the Yankees.

PointsBet is also offering some great odds for NFL preseason games and UFC 278. The Giants are -5.5 against the Bengals on Sunday as Cincinnati is expected to rest most of its starters. And on Saturday, Leon Edwards is +300 to exact his revenge against Kamaru Usman in the Welterweight Championship fight. No matter which sports you want to wager on, chances are PointsBet has markets available.

Apply our PointsBet promo code by clicking here and receive up to $2,000 in free bets.