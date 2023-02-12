PointsBet promo code unlocks $250 second-chance bets for Super Bowl 57

The biggest game of the year kicks off tonight and our PointsBet promo code offer unlocks up to $250 in second-chance bets for Super Bowl 57 and more. These second-chance bets will hit your account as five separate bet credits, which you’ll be able to use over your first five days as a PointsBet user.

This PointsBet promo code offer is one of the more unique ones in legal online sports betting. That’s because the bonus being offered will convey over your first five days as a sportsbook user, starting with Super Bowl Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to earn their second Super Bowl since 2020 with a win in Super Bowl 57. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will attempt to earn their first Super Bowl win with the MVP runner-up under center. The teams are as evenly-matched as it gets and this has all the makings of an instant classic.

PointsBet Promo Code Activates $250 Bet Credits Offer for Super Bowl and More

The main thing to keep in mind about this offer from PointsBet is that the bonus you can access will convey over your first five days rather than all at once. These bet credits amount to second-chance bets in that you need to fund your wager with cash, but if the bet loses, PointsBet will add a bet credit to your account.

You could choose to take the Eagles and Chiefs to combine to go over the 51 total points line. If they fail to do so and you wagered $70 on the market, you’d receive a $50 bet credit to use on another game. Then on Monday, you’d be able to wager on another game of your choice and get back up to $50 via a bet credit. This would continue through Thursday, when your fifth and final bet credit could be used.

PointsBetting on Super Bowl 57

PointsBetting is an exclusive feature you can take advantage of in the app. This offer allows you to swing for the fences and potentially win large. The inverse is also true, making it a somewhat high-risk, high-reward proposition.

For example, if you were to wager $100 on the Eagles and Chiefs to combine for more than 51 points and they finish with 56, you’d earn $100 for each of the five points they went over, totaling $500. However, if they only scored 49 points, you’d owe $100 for each point they came up short, totaling $200.

How to Unlock This PointsBet Promo Code Offer

