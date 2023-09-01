PointsBet Promo Scores New Users an Official NFL Jersey Through Fanatics

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

PointsBet is offering new users a great promo starting today (September 1)! Anyone who signs up for a new account after claiming this PointsBet promo, and makes their first wager a $50+ bet, will receive a $150 promo code to be used on an official NFL, or any other league of your choice, jersey from Fanatics.

So, if you were already looking to add a new Aaron Rodgers Jets jersey, or maybe you’re more of a Daniel Jones / Darren Waller / Jalin Hyatt type of person, save yourself the money by claiming this PointsBet promo!

Click here to sign up now and get started on earning your new official jersey!

PointsBet Promo Code: Bet $50 & Get An Official Jersey

Both New York football teams have seen a lot of quality players to their rosters this offseason, including but not limited to: Aaron Rodgers, Dalvin Cook, and Allen Lazard becoming Jets, while Daniel Waller, Jalin Hyatt, Deonte Banks, and Tre Hawkins all expect to be difference-makers in their first year with the Giants—first year in the league for the latter three. If you haven’t added their jersey yet, now is your chance through this great PointsBet promo.

After you sign up for a new account with the sportsbook, you just have to make a wager (your first one) of at least $50 and you’ll receive your Fanatics promo code for $150 off at the email address you used to sign up at PointsBet. (Promo code for Fanatics will be sent within 72 hours of placing your first $50 bet.)

Register a New Account at PointsBet

The signup process at PointsBet is pretty painless. You’ll simply need to provide the following:

Your full name and email address

Your physical address

Your phone number

Documents to confirm your age and identity

After providing those details, you’ll just need to agree to their terms and conditions and set a password for your new account. These are very standard requirements for signing up to any sports betting app or online sportsbook.

How to Claim PointsBet Promo for Official Jersey

Before making your $50 wager, there are a few things to know:

This bet must be your first wager & must be placed with cash. You have to make the full $50 bet on one event. Do not try to split it into two $25 bets. It is not a cumulative $50 wagered. While you might be looking for a heavy favorite, be sure the odds are no shorter than -500. So, a -750 favorite would not qualify you for the $150 Fanatics promo code. Do not cash out your bet at any point. Even if PointsBet is offering you nearly the full profit at any point during the game, do not take it. This could disqualify you from the promo.

This first $50 wager can be any type of bet, though. Whether you just want to bet a team to win (the moneyline) or jump right into betting against the spread, both options, as well as all other bet types, are perfectly fine.

The other thing to ensure is that you’re in a state where this promo is available. Users must be physically present in one of the following states, and 21 years of age or older, to be eligible for the promo: CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, or WV.

Once you have made your bet and received the promo code for Fanatics via email, you will have until 11:59pm ET on October 14, 2023 to use it! So, don’t wait too long to decide whose jersey you want to buy. This promo at PointsBet is only running until 11:59pm ET on September 18, 2023. So, don’t wait too long to sign up for your new PointsBet account either! Enjoy the new jersey!

