PointsBet Super Bowl promo kicks off with $2,000 in risk-free bets

The PointsBet Super Bowl promo figures to be a popular pick, particularly at PointsBet NY which launched last month. With this Rams-Bengals matchup set to be the biggest betting day of the year, plenty of people will be looking to grab big bonuses and PointsBet NY (and other markets where the app is live deliver).

New users who sign up and claim this PointsBet Super Bowl promo can place up to $2,000 in risk-free bets. A portion of this risk-free bet can be used on a straight wager, but players can also place a $1,500 risk-free PointsBetting wager, a unique way to bet on the Super Bowl.

The Rams making it all the way to the Super Bowl isn’t going to blow anyone’s mind. They were going all-in on this season when they traded for Matthew Stafford. As for the Bengals, their run to the Super Bowl is turning heads. Players who take advantage of this PointsBet Super Bowl promo can get a head start on the action.

Click here to sign up with this PointsBet Super Bowl promo and grab up to $2,000 in risk-free bets. This massive bonus can be used on Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and Bengals.

PointsBet Super Bowl Promo Goes Big

A risk-free bet is a straightforward promo that a number of other sportsbooks offer to new users. What separates this PointsBet Super Bowl promo from the rest is the sheer size of this risk-free offer.

New players can place a $500 risk-free bet on any standard line. This includes spreads, moneylines, totals, and standard player props. If your first bet loses, you will receive a full refund in site credit up to $500.

As for the PointsBetting option, users can get up to $1,500 in risk-free wagers here. PointsBetting is a unique way of betting that multiplies winnings based on how far above or below your wager finishes.

For example, someone who wagers $50 on the over at PointsBetNY or anywhere else the app currently runs, will win $50 for each point that the game goes over. If the over-under is 45 and the game finishes with 50 total points, you would win $250.

The same can be applied to any potential losses. This PointsBetting option is truly something that no other sportsbook is offering ahead of Super Bowl 56.

With a Super Bowl matchup that is expected to be close, it’s nice to have a couple of risk-free bets at your disposal.

Getting Started With This PointsBet Super Bowl Promo

Signing up with this PointsBet Super Bowl promo is a breeze. There’s no need for a promo code or anything like that. Follow the steps outlined below to grab up to $2,000 in risk-free Super Bowl bets:

Click here to start the sign-up process in all states, including PointsBet NY.

to start the sign-up process in all states, including PointsBet NY. After redirecting to a landing page, input basic information to create your account.

Make an initial deposit.

Take advantage of this PointsBet Super Bowl promo by placing your risk-free bets. New players can get $500 on a risk-free straight bet and $1,500 on a risk-free PointsBetting wager.



