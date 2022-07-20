Position battles to watch at New York Giants training

The New York Giants open training camp next week with plenty of anticipation as a new look regime looks to turn the franchise around after a dismal 2021 season.

While most of the Giants’ starting jobs are locked up, there are a few battles that will take place that fans will want to keep an eye on. Wan’Dale Robison could make waves at camp and an open spot at the left tackle position could be intriguing to watch.

Here is a look at a few of the position battles that could be of interest to fans as camp gets set to open.

WR: Kadarius Toney vs. Wan’Dale Robinson

New York turned heads when their second-round selection became Kentucky standout Wan’Dale Robinson. Robinson’s quickness and big-play ability was similar to their first-round selection from last season, and made analysts question the future of Kadarius Toney. Toney was a no-show for the first part of OTA’s but did show spurts of dominance in 2021. In a Brian Daboll offense, weapons are extremely important. The decision to use Toney or Robinson in more of a Deebo-like offensive role could very well be determined in camp and will be one of the more intriguing roster battles in camp.

LB: Jihad Ward vs. Niko Lalos

Ward is on his fourth team in seven seasons while Lalos was an undrafted free agent in 2020. On paper, this isn’t a matchup to look at of much importance, but the Giants weakness along their defensive line and secondary offers much to be questioned. Kayvon Thibodeaux is a generational defensive rookie and could change the way the Giants defense is viewed, but he covers one side of the defensive line. How Ward and Lalos perform in camp could very well determine how good the Giants can be defensively. A strong showing from either one could mitigate the need to have someone on the other side of Thibodeaux.

Left Guard: Shane Lemieux vs. Joshua Ezeudu vs. Max Garcia

The battle for the left guard position should be an intriguing one going into camp for the Giants. Ben Bredeson and Matt Skura spent most of last season at the position, but both players have since moved on opening it up for Lemieux, Ezedudu and Garcia to battle it out. Lemieux, the former fifth-rounder out of Oregon, started nine games at left guard and one game last year before injury shut down his 2021 campaign. He is expected to be a strong candidate, but the Giants will need to see improvement in his pass protection game. The rookie Ezeudu might have an edge due to his success in both the running game and pass protection in college. With Daniel Jones needing a much stronger line in front of him, that could go a long way during camp. Garcia brings the most experience as a versatile lineman having played left and right guard as well as center.

TE: Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Daniel Bellinger

Seal-Jones signed with the Giants in the offseason after playing for the Washington Commanders and was eyed as the favorite to land the job. He is viewed as a standout pass-catcher and the favorite to win the job, but the rookie Bellinger could make a case if he can improve his blocking.

For more New York Giants coverage, head to amNY.com.