Pre-register with DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook to lock in $100 bonus

Louisiana is the latest sport that is joining the sports betting party. DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook is ready to roll with a big pre-registration bonus.

Anyone who pre-registers with DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook now can grab a $100 bonus. This bonus comes with no strings attached and it won’t stop anyone from redeeming a new-user promo when sports betting officially launches.

DRAFTKINGS LOUISIANA PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS!

CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTER $100

FREE BONUS CLAIM OFFER

The Saints are making a push for the playoffs and the Pelicans are just starting their season, there is plenty of local action to keep Louisianans engaged. Even though LSU is struggling this year, but there is a ton of college football left to play. That means there is NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, and a number of other niche markets for sports bettors.

In other words, this is the perfect time for Louisiana to launch online sports betting. With DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook opening up pre-registration, we expect to see sports betting take off in the coming weeks.

Click here to start the pre-registration process on DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook and lock in your $100 bonus today.

DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook’s Pre-Registrations Are Open

The time to pre-register with DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook is now. This $100 bonus will only be around for a limited time. Once, sports betting goes live, this bonus goes away.

We should also emphasize the fact that this pre-registration bonus will not inhibit new users from cashing in on promos like a $1,000 risk-free bet or any other boosted odds that DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook is running at the time.

This pre-registration bonus is exactly that — a bonus. It’s an additional $100 that you can grab with no questions asked. Simply follow the step-by-step guide below to cash in on this bonus:

Click here or on any of the links on the page to begin the pre-registration process.

or on any of the links on the page to begin the pre-registration process. Provide some basic information (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, etc.) to create your account.

Secure a $100 bonus to use whenever sports betting officially launches.

What to Bet on at DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook

What can’t you bet on ay DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook? Major professional and college sports are the most popular sports to bet on in America, but it’s not as simple as betting on the spread, moneyline, or total.

Players will be able to bet the basics, but it goes much deeper than that. DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook will have robust markets on player props, some of the best futures odds, and much more.

Is Online Sports Betting Close in Louisiana?

Again, we don’t have a specific date for launch yet because these things tend to be fluid. However, if DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook is already allowing users to pre-register, that must mean we are getting close.

Voters hit the polls in November of 2020 to tell lawmakers that they were ready for sports betting in the Bayou State. It has taken lawmakers over a year to set up the rules and regulations, but that’s par for the course when it comes to sports betting.

Click here to start the pre-registration process on DraftKings Louisiana Sportsbook and lock in your $100 bonus today.