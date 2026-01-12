Riders took part in the PBR Monster Energy Buck Off at The Garden over the weekend.

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) took over Madison Square Garden with three days of electrifying bull riding.

From Jan. 9-11, riders from all over the country took part in the PBR Monster Energy Buck Off at The Garden, presented by Ariat. The riders spent the weekend trying to last eight seconds on their bull.

The three-day event completely sold out MSG, with fans young and old cheering on the riders.

Rider Sage Steele Kimzey took home the win in the championship round, securing 350.80 points over the course of the weekend. Second place went to New York Mavericks rider Julio Cesar Marques, who clinched 265.65 points throughout the event.

Right behind Marques in third place was Clay Guiton with a score of 265.55, followed by Callum Miller in fourth place with 264.70 points. New York Mavericks rider Leandro Zampollo came in fifth place with 264.30 points.

As it stands, New York Mavericks riders Julio Cesar Marques and Marco Rizzo hold the number one and two spots, respectively, in the World Standings.

For more information on PBR, visit pbr.com.