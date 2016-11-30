Quincy Douby, ex-Big East standout, joins Westchester Knicks

Asked how they say “swish” in China, Quincy Douby’s answer was simple.

“Swish.”

After all, scoring is an international language. Douby, the Coney Island native and former Rutgers standout, recently joined the NBA Development League’s Westchester Knicks. He scored a then-Chinese Basketball Association record 75 points in a 2013 game.

“I just wasn’t missing,” Douby said. “If you’re not missing, you’ve got to keep shooting.”

Drafted 19th overall by Sacramento in 2006, Douby played sparingly during three NBA seasons. He native has since competed overseas, mainly in China. The two-time CBA All-Star took last year off from pro ball.

“It’s been pretty good,” said Douby of his journeys. “I got to travel. I got to experience a lot of stuff that helped me grow off the court into a man.”

As a Rutgers junior his last year there, Douby was First Team All-Big East and the conference scoring leader at 25.4 points. He scored 41 that season at Syracuse’s Carrier Dome, most ever there by a Big East opponent. Douby shot college 3-pointers at 38.9%, making a gaudy 116 at 40.1% as a junior.

“The shot is still there,” Douby said. “That’s what everybody knows me for, always as a shooter. That’s the reason why I fell in love with basketball. I was very infatuated with the jump shot, the art of shooting.”

Once a slender 6-3, Douby remains in great shape, though his frame and game have matured. After his first few Westchester games Douby is still shaking off the rust.

“I felt it was a good opportunity,” he said. “The goal is to try and get a call up and try to stick. I’m a vet. I experienced a lot. I feel like I can help a team, help out with the young players. Coming in and give solid, veteran minutes.

“I want to play another couple more years. I still feel young. My body’s still rejuvenated. So I want to play ’til the wheels fall off.”